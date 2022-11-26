Breaking News: Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms “lethal force encounter” last Friday is connected to triple homicide investigation in La Sierra South, California.

A Riverside County mother said her infant son died from RSV despite all of her efforts to keep him safe from germs. From constant handwashing to limiting exposure to others, Jessica Myers and her military husband did all they could to protect their son William, who was born six weeks premature, from RSV. Myers said she was especially vigilant after her doctor warned about the dangers of RSV weeks before William contracted it.

