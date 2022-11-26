Breaking News: Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms “lethal force encounter” last Friday is connected to triple homicide investigation in La Sierra South, California.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Authorities shoot armed murder suspect after chase ends in Riverside County, video shows
Authorities have released video that captured the dramatic ending to a wild pursuit in Riverside County.
foxla.com
12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station’s 3rd Annual Christmas Angel Tree Drive.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station is having their 3rd Annual Christmas Angel Tree Drive. The wonderful, decorated and lighted Angel Tree is on displayed inside the lobby of the Colorado...
New details emerge in ‘catfishing’ abduction, triple homicide in Southern California
A memorial continues to grow outside of a Riverside home where three people were murdered on Friday, allegedly by a man who had traveled across the country to meet a teenage girl. Authorities say Austin Lee Edwards, 28, drove from Virginia to the home in the 11200 block of Price Court where he killed the […]
Sheriff: girl, 12, abandoned at gas station in Mojave Desert after father beat mother to death
A 12-year-old girl was abandoned at a Shell gas station the Mojave National Preserve Friday night after her father fatally beat her mother, then hurt himself, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced. The girl walked into the store on Cima Road at about 11:45 p.m. and told employees that she needed help. When deputies […]
Fontana Herald News
Fontana woman is identified as one of three people who drowned in Ontario water basin earlier this month
A Fontana woman was identified as one of three people who drowned in a water basin in Ontario during a heavy rainstorm earlier this month, according to an update provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. On Nov. 16, the body of Josephine Dominguez, 28, was recovered...
Fontana Herald News
Upland man is arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death
An Upland man who allegedly beat his wife to death was arrested last weekend, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 25 about 11:45 p.m., deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to the Shell Gas Station on Cima Road near Mountain Pass for a report of a 12-year-old girl who walked into the store and requested help. A California Highway Patrol officer was at the location and contacted the child.
Suspect in triple homicide was former law enforcement official from Virginia
A 28-year-old man who used to be employed by the Virginia State Police has been identified as the suspect in a triple homicide in Riverside, California.
Victim Found Fatally Shot in a Pomona Alley
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A gunshot victim was found deceased in an alley in the city of Pomona early Monday morning. Pomona Police Department officers and… Read more "Victim Found Fatally Shot in a Pomona Alley"
Former Trooper Killed, Accused in Calif. Triple Homicide
Former Trooper Killed, Accused in Calif. Triple Homicide
Suspect in Riverside triple homicide, house fire killed by deputies in San Bernardino County
The suspect in a triple homicide in Riverside was killed by deputies in San Bernardino County Friday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed Saturday.
2 arrested in stolen moving truck in San Bernardino County
Two people were arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies earlier this week after they were found to be driving a stolen U-Haul truck. A sheriff’s deputy stopped the vehicle on Wednesday around 3:30 a.m. as it was leaving a car wash near Phelan and Sheep Creek roads in the town of Phelan. The […]
CNBC
Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County
Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Convicted DUI Offender Accused of Killing Dad, Daughter in Wreck Arraigned
(CNS) – A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty Riverside County sheriff’s deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving under the influence wreck north of San Jacinto pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of second-degree murder and other charges. Scott Brandon Bales, 47, of...
NBC San Diego
Riverside County Mother Shares Heartache of Losing Infant Son to RSV
A Riverside County mother said her infant son died from RSV despite all of her efforts to keep him safe from germs. From constant handwashing to limiting exposure to others, Jessica Myers and her military husband did all they could to protect their son William, who was born six weeks premature, from RSV. Myers said she was especially vigilant after her doctor warned about the dangers of RSV weeks before William contracted it.
menifee247.com
Police Chief Varso leaves position after only five months
In the first big surprise since the inception of the Menifee Police Department in July 2020, Police Chief Ed Varso is leaving his position after five months to return to his previous job, city officials announced Monday. Varso (right), who succeeded Pat Walsh as Menifee Police Chief on July 5,...
RivCo COVID hospitalizations climb over 200 as local hospitals see a high volume of patients amid ‘tripledemic’
On Tuesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations across Riverside County surpassed 200 patients for the first time since the start of August. As of Nov. 29, Riverside County has a total of 210 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 22 in the ICU. The last time Riverside County health officials updated the county's site, which was on Nov. 17, there The post RivCo COVID hospitalizations climb over 200 as local hospitals see a high volume of patients amid ‘tripledemic’ appeared first on KESQ.
2 killed by suspected DUI driver in San Bernardino County
A suspect was arrested after two people were fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in San Bernardino County Saturday. The suspect, Josue E. Navarro, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, and felon in possession of a firearm. The crash happened along Hawthorne Avenue […]
San Bernardino’s Homelessness Outreach Proactive Enforcement (HOPE) Team in Action
Earlier this month, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Community Service and Reentry Division, Homelessness Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team (HOPE) conducted a quality-of-life initiative in the city of Highland. The goal was to connect with unhoused residents and offer them services such as housing, medical and mental health treatment, and...
vvng.com
Hesperia man arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park
SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Hesperia man was arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park after deputies found him under the influence with drugs and paraphernalia, officials said. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 10:25 am, deputies responded to the park at 18000 Yates Road. According to...
Comments / 1