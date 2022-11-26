Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Man hid in Walgreens then stole items, police allege
A 31-year-old Davenport man hid in a closed Walgreens and stole items before he forced his way out the locked front doors, police allege. Oliver Vanderlinden faces a Class C felony charge of second-degree burglary, court records say. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday, Davenport Police received a 911 call from...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Rapids was arrested following an investigation that began in August 2022. According to court documents, 57-year-old Joseph Drahozal was working as an insurance producer when he intentionally took possession of funds intended for the accounts of his clients and placed them into his own personal account.
Man arrested after hitting teenager with car in Davenport Monday
starvedrock.media
Trial Date Set For Accused Bureau County Murderer; Mental Exam Pending
A trial date has been set for a Bureau County man accused of murder. Thirty-one-year-old Matthew Pairadee of Ohio was arraigned in a Princeton courtroom Monday afternoon. A jury trial date of January 30th has been set on charges of murder and home invasion. Pairadee was arrested and locked up...
KCRG.com
Two teenagers charged after alleged marijuana sale in Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two teenagers face charges after court documents show they allegedly pointed guns at a man during a reported drug deal in Dubuque. 18-year-old Ryder Koch faces charges including robbery, carrying dangerous weapons while ineligible, and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 17-year-old Caleb Williams is charged as...
Man wanted for escaping work release
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Assaults Platteville Man
Dubuque Police arrested 49 year old Arthur Olechowski of Durango around midnight Friday in Durango on charges of domestic abuse, assault, and assault causing bodily injury. Reports say that Olechowski assaulted 18 year old Lia Olechowski and 18 year old Samuel Erickson of Platteville.
nrgmediadixon.com
Three Dixon Juveniles Charged With Arson and Criminal Damage to Property
Dixon Police say three juveniles of Dixon, Illinois, were arrested on the 200 block of South Hennepin Avenue on Friday November 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The trio was arrested for Arson and Criminal Damage to Property caused by Fire. The juveniles were processed and released back to their parents.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested after NL police discover him in vehicle with marijuana
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested in North Liberty early Saturday after police observed him with marijuana, sleeping in a vehicle. According to police, 20-year-old Justice Love of 29th Avenue Southwest was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over on the 400 block of Washington Street around 1:30 am. He was discovered asleep with marijuana residue on his lap, and officers observed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver stated that Love had been using Xanax and that they would find marijuana inside.
ourquadcities.com
Woman led chase, tried to kick trooper, affidavits allege
A 52-year-old Davenport woman is in custody after, Iowa State Police allege, tried to kick a trooper after a chase. Penny King faces felony charges of eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and assault on persons in certain occupations – intent of injury; and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense; and operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Man drove 110 mph-plus, rammed cruiser, trooper alleges
Trooper alleges driver reached speeds of more than 110 mph. A 35-year-old Davenport man was in custody Sunday after an Iowa State Trooper alleged he rammed the trooper’s cruiser after a chase that reached 110 mph. Curtis Sullivan, whose address also is listed as Moline, faces felony charges of...
KCJJ
Iowa man accused of using patron’s debit card to buy drinks
An Iowa man was arrested early Saturday morning at a downtown Iowa City bar after using another person’s debit card to purchase drinks. The incident occurred at DC’s on South Dubuque Street. Bar staff approached an officer around 12:40 am and said they had video footage of a man using another person’s debit card. A review of the video showed the man, identified as 23-year-old Dalton Kollbaum of Anthon Iowa, allegedly using the card a total of four times that night to purchase alcohol at DCs and Brothers.
KCJJ
Coralville man faces drug charge after alleged public intox incident
A Coralville man who reportedly tried to get into a residence that wasn’t his Thanksgiving evening now faces a possession charge. Police were called to Primrose Court in Iowa City at about 6:50pm on reports of a person attempting to gain entry to a residence. The reporting party, who lives at the residence, told dispatchers that he didn’t know who the person was.
ourquadcities.com
14-year-old boy struck by vehicle outside QC school
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Police Arrest Two 13-year-olds From Mt. Morris for Battery
On Thursday November 17, at 3:20 p.m., the Oregon Police took one 13-year-old female juvenile of Mt. Morris, into limited custody for the offense of battery and one 13-year-old male juvenile of Mt. Morris, into limited custody for the offense of battery. Both juveniles were referred to the State’s Attorney’s...
KWQC
Police ask for help locating missing Davenport man
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 20-year-old man. Jeremiah Schussler was last seen on Nov. 20, in the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street around 1:30 p.m., according to police. He was wearing a blue flannel shirt, jeans, and white/gray...
KCRG.com
Authorities looking for escapee from Dubuque facility
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities in the Dubuque area are looking for a person who didn’t return to the Dubuque Residential Facility. 27-year-old Christopher Blackmond, Junior is convicted of second degree robbery out of Scott County. They say he has been there since September 15, and was supposed to return on Sunday but did not.
1 dead after motorcycle-semi crash in Davenport
KCJJ
Fairfield man accused of assaulting former coworker
A Fairfield man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a man who he used to work with. Police say the incident occurred in the 700 block of Michael Street in Iowa City just after midnight. 37-year-old Brian Hawthorne was the victim’s boss when they used to work together. The two were reportedly having a discussion that escalated into an argument.
2 motorcyclists collide with semi, 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another person is injured after two motorcycles collided with a semi-truck in Davenport on Saturday night, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., two motorcyclists were driving eastbound on Rockingham Road at "a high rate...
