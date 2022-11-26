FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
No. 14 LSU faces No. 1 Georgia in SEC Championship on WAFB
Kelly: Jayden Daniels, 2 other injured Tigers will play in SEC Championship game
Seimone Augustus statue unveiling date announced by LSU
Bars prep for big sports weekend
2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Dunham QB Jackson House
Sid Edwards no longer Central head football coach; program ‘moving in new direction’
Where to Cheer for the US Men’s National Team Here at Home
Former BR athlete, Mike Hollins, experiencing stomach pain during recovery from UVA shooting
UPDATE: Louisiana murder suspect killed on I-77
NBA Foundation awards grant to Baton Rouge non-profit to benefit minority students
Steady warming trend to end the week
Nice weather Friday, small rain chances much of the forecast
SU partners with gamer provider for STEM scholarships
Tigerland shooting stemmed from robbery, police say
Holiday Event Guide December 1st Through 4th
Cool again today, but much warmer into the weekend
Capital Area CASA needs volunteers
BRPD: Moving truck crashes into store during possible burglary
House catches fire on day power turned on, officials say
Vehicle slams into gate of BR apartment complex overnight
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0