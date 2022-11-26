ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Seimone Augustus statue unveiling date announced by LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU announced a statue honoring basketball star Seimone Augustus will be unveiled on Jan. 15, 2023. Augustus will be the first LSU female student-athlete to have her own statue. Words can’t express the gratitude I feel in my heart,” said Augustus in April when it...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Bars prep for big sports weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are in Atlanta for the SEC championship and then there is another type of football. The United States Men’s soccer team is taking on the Netherlands in the World Cup and local bars and restaurants are ready for it all. “It...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Dunham QB Jackson House

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We have our first two-time winner for Sportsline Player of the Week for the 2022 season. Dunham quarterback Jackson House earned the honor in week seven thanks to a five-touchdown performance against Episcopal. On Friday, November, 25, House matched that total and faced some adversity...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Where to Cheer for the US Men’s National Team Here at Home

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The US Men’s National Team is on the path to advance to its first quarterfinal in 20 years. The USA vs. Netherlands World Cup game is Saturday at 9:00am. Here are some places in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas which will open early for fans to watch the game and cheer for team USA.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

UPDATE: Louisiana murder suspect killed on I-77

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE (2:50) The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) released a statement following Friday’s events. Early Fri. Dec. 2, Law Enforcement from Louisiana contacted WVSP to inform them that a man who was wanted for murder and kidnapping might be in West Virginia. An amber...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WAFB

Steady warming trend to end the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will stay cooler than normal this afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 60°s. Get ready for a big warm-up beginning Friday afternoon. Highs will increase to the mid 70°s Friday and near 80° on Saturday. Temperatures might not feel very festive for holiday events like the Baton Rouge Festival of Lights Friday night, but it will be very comfortable. Morning lows in the low 60°s over the weekend won’t make it feel very Decemberish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Nice weather Friday, small rain chances much of the forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a cool start across the region with temperatures starting out in the low 40s, on our way to the 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The nice weather comes to an end on Saturday with a decent chance of rain and a few non-severe storms. Highs will be warm again in the upper 70s, rain amounts will be manageable. A weak cold front will move through late Saturday, dropping temperatures slightly for Sunday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

SU partners with gamer provider for STEM scholarships

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has partnered with PENN Entertainment to offer STEM scholarships. According to the university, PENN Entertainment is North America’s leading provider of integrated entertainment. “As a company at the forefront of technology, we launched this program as a way to increase access to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Tigerland shooting stemmed from robbery, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting that allegedly stemmed from a robbery in Tigerland late Thursday (Dec. 1) night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Blvd., near Y A Tittle Avenue, around 11 p.m. after reports of a shooting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Holiday Event Guide December 1st Through 4th

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Holiday season has officially begun. Decorations are going up. Christmas lights are coming on. There are so many events taking place in and around Baton Rouge. Here’s our list of events you must attend this weekend. Snow & Glow at Holiday...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Cool again today, but much warmer into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Weather stays quiet today as high pressure prevails. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine from start to finish, but slightly below normal temperatures, with highs only reaching the low to mid-60s. Weekend Outlook. We’ll squeeze out one more chilly start in the low 40s on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Capital Area CASA needs volunteers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Court Appointed Special Advocates wants to make sure no child is left behind in the foster care system. The Capital Area CASA Association is looking for volunteers to support children in the system. “They have a lot of fears. One told me the other...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Moving truck crashes into store during possible burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A U-Haul moving van ran into a grocery store during a possible burglary on Saturday morning, Dec. 3, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Eyewitnesses say this happened at Johnson’s Grocery on Van Gogh Avenue in Baton Rouge. Officials said no one was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

House catches fire on day power turned on, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire that started Wednesday morning, Nov. 30. The fire reportedly happened around 8 a.m. at 11227 Glenhaven Drive. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, tenants were in the process of moving into the home and had...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Vehicle slams into gate of BR apartment complex overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vehicle slammed into the gate of an apartment complex in Baton Rouge overnight. It happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at The Villa, a complex located on S. Acadian Thruway, near Government Street. Photos taken at the scene show the aftermath of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

30K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy