In Loving Memory of Rosalie ‘Pode’ Hendricks: 1928-2022
Rosalie “Pode” (Rushton) Hendricks passed away in her home on Nov. 23, 2022. Pode was born on May 27, 1928, to Bob and Gladys Rushton in Copalis, Washington. The Rushton family moved many times during her childhood. She attended school in Hoquiam, Boistfort, Pe Ell and Morton, and graduated from Mossyrock High School in 1946. As a young person, she worked in the seafood industry shucking oysters and clams.
In Loving Memory of Darlene Wisner: 1931-2022
Darlene Marie Wisner passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, peacefully, at the age of 91, with her family by her side. Darlene is survived by her daughter Marisa Ham; daughter Kathy and Ralph Miller; and stepchildren Sam Wisner, Oscar Wisner, Barb Wisner and Gloria Wisner; as well as an abundance of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded by her husband Floyd Wisner, her daughters Joy Johnson and Sandra Cook, stepchildren Dwaine Wisner and Colleen Wisner, brothers Alan LaPlaunt and Donald LaPlaunt, and parents Margaret McCleod LaPlaunt and Auney LaPlaunt.
Loud, ‘Magnificent’ Trumpeter Swans Make Return to Lewis County
As Mary Oliver once wrote, the wild goose’s call is “harsh and exciting.”. The phrase also aptly described the fanfare of the trumpeter swan, which can be heard from miles away, as many Lewis County residents may have noticed over the weekend. Seeking dairy farm fields and wetlands, the swans, like clockwork, show up in late November and can be seen in the area through early March.
Julie McDonald Commentary: Author’s Book Describes Crucial Role of Community Libraries
During the general election earlier this month, nearly 60 percent of Morton voters opted to leave the Timberland Regional Library District, reversing a decision a decade ago to pay taxes to support the five-county library system. Yet they never received a permanent library inside the city. Neither has Toledo, but...
Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week
SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Tuesday. Lowlands. The next weather...
Weather around Puget Sound will be a ‘doozy’ with chances of snow
It’s not often you hear the word “doozy,” but the Washington Department of Transportation tweeted out that “this week will be a doozy, weather-wise.”. Of course, the big question is ‘will it snow in Seattle this week?’ KIRO Newsradio has the very latest: maybe, maybe not.
Santa Parade Set for 11 a.m. Saturday in Downtown Chehalis
The 72nd annual Santa Parade is on Saturday in Downtown Chehalis. The parade’s theme will be “The Night Before Christmas.”. Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce Director Cynthia Mudge said the chamber selected The Night Before Christmas theme because it seemed like a good fit and hadn’t been selected before.
Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday
Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
UPDATE: Military helicopters over West Seattle – and they’ll be back
(Reader photo via email from MD) 9:34 AM: Thanks for all the tips/questions/photos of military helicopters that have made a few passes. These kind of helicopters don’t usually show on trackers but we’re checking around. So far we’ve reached somebody at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, who says it’s not theirs. … As for a Seahawks flyover, that game isn’t until 1 pm.
200 flights cancelled out of Sea-Tac in anticipation of snow
As Western Washington prepared for snow, more than 200 flights were canceled in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Most of them are Alaska Airlines flights. Alaska says it has implemented a “flexible travel policy,” which means if travelers purchased a refundable ticket or their flights have been canceled, a full refund can be requested.
West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations
Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
Community Calendar: Santa Parade in Chehalis; Christmas on Magnolia; White Christmas at Evergreen Playhouse
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Nov. 29 at the Newaukum Golf Course, 153 Newaukum Golf Drive, Chehalis; 5:30 to 7 p.m. This is a free event at the Newaukum Golf Course. Centralia College Jazz Ensemble. Nov. 30 at the Corbet Theatre,...
Huskies Suspend Heimuli, Second UW Player to Suffer This Fate
Sophomore linebacker Daniel Heimuli has been suspended indefinitely from the University of Washington football team, making him the second player to face this kind of disciplinary action during the Kalen DeBoer Husky coaching regime. Earlier in the season, Kuao Peihopa, a redshirt freshman defensive tackle, was dropped from the team...
Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week
Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
Lowland snow possible Tuesday in Puget Sound area
Seattle - Monday starts the week with cool temps, with lowland snow possible Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Puget Sound area. Today will bring isolated rain/snow mixed showers in the morning followed by a drier afternoon with highs only around 40 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine mixed in. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas of western Whatcom and San Juan counties normally impacted by the Fraser Valley Outflow winds. Gusts in those spots could reach up to 45 mph.
Seattle weather: Lowland flurries, intense mountain snow ahead
SEATTLE - If you're traveling over the passes through Monday morning, check WSDOT conditions before driving. Heavy snow could lead to accidents or delays. At times this week, it'll be cold enough to even see lowland flurries from time to time. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most...
Lewis and Thurston County Roundup: A Look at Public Disclosure Commission Complaints Filed This Election Cycle
While county officials prepare to certify election results Tuesday, the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) continues to investigate complaints it received throughout the election cycle and is still receiving. Statewide, hundreds of complaints have been received over the past year, and six of them still under investigation revolve around...
One-ton ATM dragged from Northgate bank found on roadside
SEATTLE — Three men used a van and a chain to rip out an ATM from a bank’s vestibule wall early Monday, leaving a trail of destruction behind. At 3:22 a.m., Seattle police were dispatched to the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way for a burglary alarm going off at the bank.
Are there any abandoned places in Tacoma?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Tacoma to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
Gather Church Receives Care Kit Donation From Lewis County Dignity Guild
The Lewis County Dignity Guild board announced Gather Church as the recipient of its November Community Solidarity Action last week, delivering 72 backpack care kits to the church for distribution. “We honor the impactful and life-saving community work that Gather Church has and continues to do locally, including: housing services,...
