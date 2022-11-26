The inaugural Whiskey Outdoor Adventures Fall Classic golf tournament was held last Saturday. Seventy percent of the proceeds was given to the Grundy County golf team. Trey Foster, Robbie Miller and Kevin Freebie Brown placed first in the competition. In second place were Dylan Mooney, Tyler Dewayne Anderson and Hunter Condra. Jake Mansfield, Steve Mansfield and Tommy Hughes placed third in the contest.

COALMONT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO