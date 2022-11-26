Read full article on original website
Texas County Community Singers to perform next month
The Texas County Community Singers will be presenting their Christmas choral concert, “Sing and Be Not Silent!”, at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at the Ozark Baptist Church in Houston. Admission is free. The choir is composed of residents throughout the county. This is its first performance since...
Cases outlined for Share Your Christmas campaign
Share Your Christmas, the holiday drive that helps children in Texas County, will continue to take applications through next Thursday, Dec. 8. Applications are taken at the Houston Lions Club Den basement on North U.S. 63. Hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Persons can...
WILLIAM EARL “BILLY” GENTRY
William Earl Gentry (Billy), age 51, passed away on Nov. 26, 2022, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo. Billy was born on Jan. 4, 1971, to Bob and Pat (Haney) Gentry in Houston, Mo. Billy lived most of his life in and around Houston, Mo. He worked construction most of his...
HHS girls in action this week
The Houston High School girls basketball team began the 2022-2023 season this week. The Lady Tigers are in the field at the ninth annual Fordland Invitational tournament. Houston is seeded second in the 8-team bracket and beat No. 7 Dora 65-52 in a first round game on Monday. Other teams...
Total deer harvest at 4,365 in county; some seasons remain
Texas County ranks fourth on Sunday in the various deer seasons tabulated by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The top counties in Missouri are: Franklin (5,791), Callaway (4,605), Jefferson (4,426), Texas (4,365) and Howell (4,119). In Texas County, the count is antlered bucks (2,046), button bucks (434) and does (1,885).
HHS boys begin season with pair of losses
The ultra-young Houston High School boys basketball team got the 2022-2023 season under way with a pair of losses. Featuring a starting lineup including two sophomores and a freshman, the Tigers fell 73-22 on Tuesday of last week at Cuba and were defeated 74-44 by Koshkonong Monday in Houston. At...
Weather Service: rain to clear by mid-day in Ozarks, Texas County
The National Weather Service said Sunday that weather conditions will improve by this afternoon as rain exits the region. As skies clear this evening and tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper-20s to low-30s.
Houston lifts boil water notice after confirming tap water is safe to drink, city says
The city of Houston on Tuesday lifted the boil water notice issued two days earlier after water quality testing confirmed that tap water now “meets all regulatory standards and is safe to drink,” the city said. Residents no longer need to boil water before drinking, cooking or making...
9,000 hens killed after bird flu case in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 9,000 laying hens in Webster County were killed after federal officials confirmed an outbreak of bird flu in the flock, state agriculture officials said. It is the 11th case of the highly contagious avian influenza in Missouri this year, involving nearly 435,000 birds on six commercial farms and four […]
Well-known Houston resident hurt in accident south of Rolla on U.S. 63
A chain-reaction accident Friday in Phelps County injured a well-known Houston woman, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. J. Chronister said the five-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 63 about four miles south of Rolla. One of the drivers was Oma Inez Fockler, 85, whose 2015 Ford Taurus was forced...
Man wanted in four locales arrested in Texas County, patrol says
A man wanted in four jurisdictions was arrested Monday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. John J. Long, 49, of West Plains, was wanted on misdemeanor Howell County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; misdemeanor Wright County warrant, two counts, failure to appear; misdemeanor Newton County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; and misdemeanor Willow Springs Police Department – failure to appear, DWI.
Incident at bar leads to charges against Houston man, police say
The following are excerpts reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Quinton Alston, 26, of Houston, was issued citations for fourth-degree assault, failure to obey a lawful order and resisting arrest after an incident Nov. 26 at the Office Bar on Grand Avenue in Houston. At about 12:10 a.m.,...
Numerous charges for man arrested in Texas County, patrol says
A Springfield man was arrested on several charges Tuesday afternoon in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Wyatt D. Deckard, 25, was charged with DWI, driving while revoked, speeding 85 in a 55 mph zone, having no insurance and wearing no seat belt. He is held in the...
Cabool woman arrested on several charges by state patrol
A Cabool woman was arrested Sunday evening on several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Emily F. Stopper, 22, of Cabool, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, having no insurance and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. She was released to Ozarks...
One arrested by state patrol on multiple offenses
One person was arrested Saturday night in Texas County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Ricky L. Gardner, 61, of Mountain Grove, was arrested on charges of felony DWI – habitual offender, felony driving while revoked, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and failure to install interlock device.
Man driving antique car dies in rural Missouri crash
A man driving an antique car died Monday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
Boy hit by car seriously injured
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 10-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after being struck by an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident happened at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, on Highway 142, a little more than a mile west of Moody in Howell County. The...
Missouri is home to one of America’s “Hippie Hideouts”
If you are looking for a place to live the hippie lifestyle then you would probably think you would need to go to Oregon, California, or Vermont. But apparently, you can live the hippie lifestyle in the midwest, one of America's Hippie Hideouts is located in the Show-Me State of Missouri, read about it right here.
Theodosia man pleads guilty to shooting and killing man; gets 5 years probation
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — Brian Dunaway, 42, of Theodosia, was sentenced to five years of probation for shooting and killing a man in June. Dunaway was sentenced to 10 years in jail, but this was suspended. Instead, he was given five years of unsupervised probation for a felony count of voluntary manslaughter. On June 13, […]
