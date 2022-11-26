Read full article on original website
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana sent home from World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was sent home from the World Cup on Tuesday for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with coach Rigobert Song. The Inter Milan goalkeeper was “temporarily suspended” from the team, the Cameroon soccer federation said in a statement, and the suspension would cover the rest of the tournament in Qatar. The federation said it had booked Onana a flight back to Milan.
England advances after beating Wales 3-0 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Rashford dropped to his knees and pointed up to the sky. The England forward had just scored against Wales at the World Cup, starting off a 3-0 victory that sent his team into the round of 16.
Bale makes early exit for Wales against England at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — If it was Gareth Bale ’s final game for Wales, it ended rather unceremoniously. The Wales captain was substituted at halftime of the team's match against England at the World Cup on Tuesday because of a hamstring injury.
In Ukraine, seeing World Cup, playing soccer pose challenges
IRPIN, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian video-game vendor Roman Kryvyi, fresh from a soccer game on a snow-blanketed field in suburban Kyiv, sat up close to a TV in a kebab shop as intermittent city power returned just in time for Tuesday’s World Cup game between Wales and England.
