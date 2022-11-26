ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

DC News Now

1 injured after shooting in Fairfax County

UPDATE 5:04 p.m. — Police said that the victim’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening. The victim was still in the hospital. MOUNT VERNON DISTRICT, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was shot on Tuesday afternoon in the Mount Vernon District. Police said that the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Hyman Way. The […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Rockville 7-Eleven robbed during Sunday's plane crash blackout

A 7-Eleven store in Rockville was robbed Sunday evening, while much of Montgomery County was in the dark due to a mass power outage caused by a plane crashing into a Pepco tower in Gaithersburg. At 8:39 PM, an "older male" suspect smashed a window at the 7-Eleven at 13000 Atlantic Avenue in the Twinbrook area. He grabbed a drawer out of a cash register, and fled on foot as Rockville City police cruisers pulled up outside the store. The suspect was last seen in the residential neighborhood adjacent to the store.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Route 1 reopened in Stafford after ‘police activity’

UPDATE: All lanes on Route 1 have now been reopened at Potomac Creek Drive, according to VDOT. STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound and southbound traffic on Route 1 are closed in Stafford County near Potomac Creek Drive due to police activity. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a detour, which will take […]
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Man accused of impersonating a police officer in Manassas arrested

MANASSAS, Va. - A man accused of impersonating a police officer in Manassas has been arrested. Police say 27-year-old Christopher Morneau was arrested last Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. after a couple reported he approached them in the 9400 block of West Street claiming to be a law enforcement officer. The...
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA9

Deputies shoot, kill suicidal man armed with handgun in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office in Virginia fatally shot a suicidal man armed with a handgun Sunday evening, officials said. Just before 8 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Ripley Road for a report of a suicidal man. According to the Office of Stafford County Sheriff, deputies tried to assist the 36-year-old man near the intersection and the man pulled a handgun.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Rise in pedestrian fatalities in Manassas neighborhood

An 82-year-old woman was struck and killed early Monday morning while walking across a road in Manassas, according to Prince William County police. It’s the sixth fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Prince William County since September. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from Manassas.
MANASSAS, VA
Bay Net

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:. • On 11/23/2022, Craig Curtis Schneider, 57 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder. • On 11/27/2022, Kanisha Denise Butler, 23 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt. The following person was arrested for Open...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
WUSA9

