Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Lee Highway in Fairfax County
Fairfax Police officers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday evening on Lee Highway in Centreville.
Prince William police search for culprits in twin pickax robberies
On November 24, multiple burglars used an axe to smash the front window of a Prince William County business, making off with their loot in the early morning hours as dogs gave chase.
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office looking for Family Dollar robbery suspect
The suspect is described as a white woman with a slim build, wearing a black hat, black mask, oversized blue and black flannel jacket, black jeans and black boots.
35-year-old pedestrian hit by minivan, killed in Prince William County
Investigators with the Prince William County Police Crash Investigation Unit are currently investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a minivan in Manassas.
WJLA
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Fairfax County; police investigating
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An individual was shot in Fairfax County Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Hyman Way in the Mount Vernon District, police said. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they do have...
82-year-old woman hit by car, killed in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 82-year-old woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car while walking in the Manassas area of Prince William County. According to the Prince William County Police Department, in the early morning of Monday, Nov. 28, the driver of a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle was heading […]
Prince William Police looking for armed carjacking suspects
It was determined that a 33-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were sitting in a stopped car at the intersection when two unknown men approached and ordered them to get out. The two men then did the same thing to another driver before driving away in the second car.
Stafford shooting under investigation, police searching for man who jumped from moving car with victims inside
Police are investigating a shooting after two victims were found inside of a car that led police on a chase through Stafford County. During the chase one man bailed from the vehicle.
1 injured after shooting in Fairfax County
UPDATE 5:04 p.m. — Police said that the victim’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening. The victim was still in the hospital. MOUNT VERNON DISTRICT, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was shot on Tuesday afternoon in the Mount Vernon District. Police said that the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Hyman Way. The […]
Man hit by car, killed while crossing street in Fairfax City
A 56-year-old man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Fairfax City.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville 7-Eleven robbed during Sunday's plane crash blackout
A 7-Eleven store in Rockville was robbed Sunday evening, while much of Montgomery County was in the dark due to a mass power outage caused by a plane crashing into a Pepco tower in Gaithersburg. At 8:39 PM, an "older male" suspect smashed a window at the 7-Eleven at 13000 Atlantic Avenue in the Twinbrook area. He grabbed a drawer out of a cash register, and fled on foot as Rockville City police cruisers pulled up outside the store. The suspect was last seen in the residential neighborhood adjacent to the store.
Route 1 reopened in Stafford after ‘police activity’
UPDATE: All lanes on Route 1 have now been reopened at Potomac Creek Drive, according to VDOT. STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound and southbound traffic on Route 1 are closed in Stafford County near Potomac Creek Drive due to police activity. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a detour, which will take […]
fox5dc.com
Man accused of impersonating a police officer in Manassas arrested
MANASSAS, Va. - A man accused of impersonating a police officer in Manassas has been arrested. Police say 27-year-old Christopher Morneau was arrested last Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. after a couple reported he approached them in the 9400 block of West Street claiming to be a law enforcement officer. The...
Deputies shoot, kill suicidal man armed with handgun in Stafford County
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office in Virginia fatally shot a suicidal man armed with a handgun Sunday evening, officials said. Just before 8 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Ripley Road for a report of a suicidal man. According to the Office of Stafford County Sheriff, deputies tried to assist the 36-year-old man near the intersection and the man pulled a handgun.
Teen taken into custody after being found sleeping with AR-15-style rifle in Hyattsville home
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A 15-year-old boy who was caught sleeping with an AR-15-style rifle was taken into custody in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sunday, Hyattsville Police Department said. Hyattsville Police Communications received a call from a home for an armed person just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 27. Officers found the...
fox5dc.com
Rise in pedestrian fatalities in Manassas neighborhood
An 82-year-old woman was struck and killed early Monday morning while walking across a road in Manassas, according to Prince William County police. It’s the sixth fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Prince William County since September. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from Manassas.
Bay Net
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served
The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:. • On 11/23/2022, Craig Curtis Schneider, 57 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder. • On 11/27/2022, Kanisha Denise Butler, 23 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt. The following person was arrested for Open...
Student with gun, ammo at school arrested in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old boy faces charges after he brought a gun to his high school on Monday. The Prince George’s County Police Department said the student was showing off the gun at Frederick Douglass High School, located in the 8000 block of Croom Rd., in the […]
Bay Net
Police Investigating Burglary-To-Motor-Vehicle In Ace Hardware Store Parking Lot
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at 3:40 pm, the suspect entered a vehicle in the parking lot of the Ace Hardware in Charlotte Hall and stole cash.
Fredericksburg Police looking for ABC store shoplifting suspects
According to police, four people went into an ABC store on Emancipation Highway in Fredericksburg on Friday, Nov. 25 and stole several bottles of alcohol before leaving in a black four-door sedan.
