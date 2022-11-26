ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gephardt Daily

Police warn of icy roads after pickup slides into garage of Roy residence

ROY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy City police are asking drivers to slow down after a pickup truck slipped on an icy, snow-covered street and slid into a stranger’s garage, causing structural damage. “Single vehicle crash in the area of 5600 S. 3400 West. Driver...
ROY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pilot uninjured in Mountain Green plane crash

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — A pilot of a small plane survived a crash near Durst Mountain on Sunday afternoon. After the accident, the pilot hiked close to six miles for help. According to a Facebook post from Mountain Green Fire Protection District, the crash happened near Durst Mountain which is several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road. The pilot hiked for two hours until cell service was available.
MOUNTAIN GREEN, UT
eastidahonews.com

‘Pretty darn lucky’: Pilot hikes 6 miles after surviving Utah plane crash

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A pilot survived a plane crash in Morgan County on Sunday and hiked for roughly two hours to get cell service and call for help. The airplane crashed several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road near Durst Mountain on Sunday afternoon, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District. The plane had taken off from the Morgan County Airport located in Mountain Green and was traveling to somewhere in Idaho.
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One person flees I-15 crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — One person fled from an I-15 crash in Murray Sunday afternoon. According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Alexander, the suspect has been apprehended. Alexander tells KSL NewsRadio, a truck hauling a trailer rolled and a passenger car struck the trailer following this. The I-15 crash...
MURRAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Schools, commute delayed by early morning lake effect snow

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The Davis School District is delaying classes by two hours because of all the lake effect snow. You can learn more about the snow delay procedures for Davis School District here. A couple of Ascent Academy charter schools — the Lehi campus and the Farmington...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Tracking snowplows in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow storms moving through northern Utah have made for messy morning roads. Salt Lake City residents can track the snow plows before heading out the door for their commute. According to the city’s website, SLC has a fleet of 45 plows that are dispatched during...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

False alarm of reported shots fired near Granger Elementary

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Officers responded to reports of shots fired in West Valley City near Granger Elementary at noon today. A teacher at the school reported shots fired to police, however, Granite School District confirmed it was loud noises from a science experiment in another classroom. West...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Demolition begins at the old Utah State Prison in Draper

DRAPER, Utah —Demolition began on Tuesday at the site of the old Utah State Prison in Draper. And it started with knocking down the old guard tower. It took over an hour of nudging with heavy machines to get the guard tower down. But it also took years to...
DRAPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Snow storm brings highly dangerous avalanche conditions

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Avalanche Center is warning of highly dangerous avalanche conditions this morning. Specifically, Salt Lake County mountains have a high danger rating. Dangerous avalanche conditions may result in traffic issues and adjustments to morning commutes are temperatures drop below freezing. In the 2021-2022 avalanche...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Roadway Restriction On US 40

HEBER CITY, Utah-Monday, UDOT confirmed a roadway restriction, requiring chains and traction devices for all semis on westbound US 40 at milepost 58, three miles west of Fruitland. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov. Snow is expected to continue over the course of...
HEBER CITY, UT
ABC4

Fatal rollover shuts down I-15 northbound in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A fatal crash has shut down all lanes of northbound I-15 in Bluffdale Friday night. According to Utah Highway Patrol, The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. just north of the 14600 South exit. Multiple cars were involved and one vehicle rolled onto its top and landed in the HOV lane. […]
BLUFFDALE, UT

