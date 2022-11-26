Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gephardt Daily
Police warn of icy roads after pickup slides into garage of Roy residence
ROY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy City police are asking drivers to slow down after a pickup truck slipped on an icy, snow-covered street and slid into a stranger’s garage, causing structural damage. “Single vehicle crash in the area of 5600 S. 3400 West. Driver...
Driver extricated after TRAX accident in West Valley City
One person in an unknown condition has been extricated after a UTA TRAX train crashed in West Valley City on Tuesday.
kslnewsradio.com
Pilot uninjured in Mountain Green plane crash
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — A pilot of a small plane survived a crash near Durst Mountain on Sunday afternoon. After the accident, the pilot hiked close to six miles for help. According to a Facebook post from Mountain Green Fire Protection District, the crash happened near Durst Mountain which is several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road. The pilot hiked for two hours until cell service was available.
eastidahonews.com
‘Pretty darn lucky’: Pilot hikes 6 miles after surviving Utah plane crash
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A pilot survived a plane crash in Morgan County on Sunday and hiked for roughly two hours to get cell service and call for help. The airplane crashed several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road near Durst Mountain on Sunday afternoon, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District. The plane had taken off from the Morgan County Airport located in Mountain Green and was traveling to somewhere in Idaho.
kslnewsradio.com
One person flees I-15 crash in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — One person fled from an I-15 crash in Murray Sunday afternoon. According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Alexander, the suspect has been apprehended. Alexander tells KSL NewsRadio, a truck hauling a trailer rolled and a passenger car struck the trailer following this. The I-15 crash...
Police Log: Canyons Resort trespassing, unattended death
Friday, November 25 Recovery of a stolen vehicle While patrolling the area near Trailside Drive, Deputies were alerted by the license plate reader of a stolen plate on a parked […]
Utah family mourns man's death after body found in burning car
There have been no new updates from South Jordan Police, but a family has come forward, saying the person killed is their brother, 50-year-old Gino Montoya.
Police investigate fatal South Jordan vehicle fire as suspicious death
A South Jordan vehicle fire on Thanksgiving that left one occupant dead is being investigated by the police as a suspicious death.
KUTV
Herriman standoff suspect's father caused deadly hospital standoff in 1991
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect in a recent deadly standoff in Herriman is the son of a man who took over a Utah hospital maternity ward and threatened to blow it up more than 30 years ago, KUTV 2News has learned. Alma Worthington, 38, died Sunday, Nov. 20...
kslnewsradio.com
Schools, commute delayed by early morning lake effect snow
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The Davis School District is delaying classes by two hours because of all the lake effect snow. You can learn more about the snow delay procedures for Davis School District here. A couple of Ascent Academy charter schools — the Lehi campus and the Farmington...
kslnewsradio.com
Tracking snowplows in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow storms moving through northern Utah have made for messy morning roads. Salt Lake City residents can track the snow plows before heading out the door for their commute. According to the city’s website, SLC has a fleet of 45 plows that are dispatched during...
kslnewsradio.com
False alarm of reported shots fired near Granger Elementary
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Officers responded to reports of shots fired in West Valley City near Granger Elementary at noon today. A teacher at the school reported shots fired to police, however, Granite School District confirmed it was loud noises from a science experiment in another classroom. West...
‘Glad no one was in there:’ Boxing and fitness gym suffers damage after vehicle slams into the side of it
The owner of PFX Boxing and Fitness in Roy said he's thankful no one was hurt after police say a vehicle crashed into his building Friday night, Nov. 25.
ksl.com
'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
False alarm leads to police swarming West Valley City school
Police evacuated a West Valley City school after a false alarm led to reports of shots possibly being fired. However, officials later said a shooting had not taken place and there was no danger.
kslnewsradio.com
Demolition begins at the old Utah State Prison in Draper
DRAPER, Utah —Demolition began on Tuesday at the site of the old Utah State Prison in Draper. And it started with knocking down the old guard tower. It took over an hour of nudging with heavy machines to get the guard tower down. But it also took years to...
kslnewsradio.com
Snow storm brings highly dangerous avalanche conditions
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Avalanche Center is warning of highly dangerous avalanche conditions this morning. Specifically, Salt Lake County mountains have a high danger rating. Dangerous avalanche conditions may result in traffic issues and adjustments to morning commutes are temperatures drop below freezing. In the 2021-2022 avalanche...
hebervalleyradio.com
Roadway Restriction On US 40
HEBER CITY, Utah-Monday, UDOT confirmed a roadway restriction, requiring chains and traction devices for all semis on westbound US 40 at milepost 58, three miles west of Fruitland. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov. Snow is expected to continue over the course of...
South Jordan Police investigating after body found in burning car
A person was found dead inside a car that was on fire in South Jordan Thursday evening, according to police.
Fatal rollover shuts down I-15 northbound in Bluffdale
BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A fatal crash has shut down all lanes of northbound I-15 in Bluffdale Friday night. According to Utah Highway Patrol, The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. just north of the 14600 South exit. Multiple cars were involved and one vehicle rolled onto its top and landed in the HOV lane. […]
Comments / 1