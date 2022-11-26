ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: 5 biggest portal transfer needs in 2023

While the nation awaits resolution of the CFP field, Ohio State fans need something to keep them occupied. How about a little early hot stove league talk?. Specifically, where will the 11-1 Buckeyes consider a transfer portal addition or three for the 2023 season? Admittedly, we’re not at all sure who might leave Columbus, which could have a significant bearing on the status of any portal additions. For that matter, OSU has used the portal sparingly, but that doesn’t mean it’s not fun to speculate on some spots where the Buckeyes might go plug-and-play. Here are 5 such spots:
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Collins Acheampong, 4-star Michigan ATH pledge, flips commitment to ACC program

Collins Acheampong had been committed to the Michigan Wolverines since July, his pledge coming weeks after an official visit to Miami. However, the Hurricanes remained in the hunt for the services for the 4-star recruit from California that holds an athlete designation. And, on Tuesday, days before the Wolverines’ game against Purdue for the B1G Championship — a win putting Michigan in the College Football Playoff — Acheampong announced on his Twitter account that he would flip his commitment from Michigan to Miami.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Wolverines owe Cade McNamara a debt of gratitude

Without Cade McNamara, Michigan would have been lost at the quarterback position. If it weren’t for McNamara leading a charge to beat Rutgers in 2020, a 48-42 triple-OT victory, the Wolverines locker room probably would have hit an all-time low under coach Jim Harbaugh. It would have been difficult to rally the troops and get everyone on board for a championship run in 2021, but McNamara took it upon himself to lead the way.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh names Michigan player who is 'on the verge of stardom'

Jim Harbaugh said Monday that there is a certain Michigan player who he believes is “on the verge of stardom.”. That someone? Sophomore edge Braiden McGregor, an uber-talented player from Port Huron, Michigan who is quickly rising the ranks in his short time on the field this season. McGregor...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: Why the Big Ten championship game means more to Purdue than Michigan

Conventional wisdom dictates that the upcoming Big Ten championship game is a heck of a lot more meaningful for Michigan than Purdue. The unbeaten Wolverines are looking to clinch a College Football Playoff berth. The 8-4 Boilermakers are there because West Lafayette is just west enough of Bloomington to be included in the right division. Purdue seemingly doesn’t have much more to play for than the ability to add to the program’s “Spoilermakers” lore.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell recalls playing at Camp Randall from days at Ohio State: 'It was never fun'

Luke Fickell spent his playing days at Ohio State having to play Wisconsin every year. He remembers playing at Camp Randall Stadium and what a hostile atmosphere it was. Fickell also played against them as a coach at Ohio State. During his coaching tenure at Ohio State from 2002-2016, the Buckeyes lost 4 games to the Badgers. Two of those were at Camp Randall, and the rest of the matchups in Madison were Ohio State escaping by no more than a score.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara makes decision on transfer portal, per report

Cade McNamara was Michigan’s starting quarterback during the 2021 season. He helped the Wolverines produce their first win over Ohio State, first B1G Championship and first College Football Playoff appearance of the Jim Harbaugh era. Entering 2022, McNamara remained the starter but was in a battle with JJ McCarthy...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo sounds off on B1G's punishment decisions for MSU-Michigan tunnel incident

Michigan State was fined $100,000 for the tunnel incident after its matchup with Michigan in October. In a video, 2 Michigan players were seen being attacked by a flurry of Spartans in the tunnel near the locker room following a win over the Spartans. Meanwhile, Michigan was publicly reprimanded, which seems to suggest that the Wolverine player definitely played a part in the incident.
EAST LANSING, MI

