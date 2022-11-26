Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Body Found Inside Dodge County Vehicle
There are questions to answer about a dead body found inside a vehicle in Dodge County. Deputies found the person’s body Saturday morning outside the tiny town of Chester. Investigators say it looks like the vehicle went off the road and hit a ditch and culvert. There is no...
WISN
Sheboygan man killed in crash after holiday parade
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan police say a 69-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing the street Sunday night shortly after the holiday parade ended. It happened at the intersection of N. Ninth Street and New York Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the driver left the...
radioplusinfo.com
11-30-22 fdl police chief says hit and run suspect was high on meth
The Fond du Lac Police Chief says a Fond du Lac man was high on methamphetamine when he intentionally crashed his vehicle into several other vehicles and led police on a chase in the city over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says the incident started Friday night when the suspect intentionally struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot near Festival Foods and Planet Fitness, backed into a vehicle stopped for a train on the West Scott street railroad tracks, and hit two parked vehicles on Doty Street pushing one of the vehicles into the side of a garage. “These were not at all simple hit and run accidents,” Goldstein told WFDL news. “This is somebody that was under the influence of a very dangerous and violent drug and put our entire community at risk.” Goldstein says the suspect fled law enforcement and the chase ended when the suspect vehicle struck a sheriff’s squad car on South Park Avenue. A 57 year old Fond du Lac man was arrested at gunpoint and faces multiple charges. Goldstein says the suspect told officers he intentionally struck all of the vehicles. The police chief says fortunately nobody was injured.
Apartment above Beaver Dam bar evacuated for fire
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An apartment above a Beaver Dam bar was evacuated Monday night because of a fire. Crews were called to the Thirsty Beaver just before 8:50 p.m. A fire was found on the second floor. Firefighters entered the building and were able to extinguish the flames. The building was ventilated and the residents of the apartment were...
wearegreenbay.com
Teenager in Wisconsin arrested for OWI after crash at an intersection
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager in southern Wisconsin was arrested following a crash that resulted in one person getting injured. The Caledonia Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a recent crash that resulted in an OWI arrest. On November 26, a driver reportedly hit a vehicle at a T-intersection.
WBAY Green Bay
Man accused of role in area ‘grandparent scam’ pleads not guilty
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- A 27-year-old California man accused of having a role in a scam that defrauded several area elderly residents out of thousands of dollars has pleaded not guilty. William Comfort is charged with three counts of theft. He appeared in Marathon County Circuit Court on Tuesday for...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Alert issued for missing veteran with relatives in Waupaca County
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. veteran from Madison is missing, and a Green Alert was issued for counties in WBAY’s viewing area because he has relatives in Waupaca County. Michael Segich, 43, left his home Monday evening. His mother saw him at 10 p.m. He hasn’t been heard from since, and his family and law enforcement have concerns for his well-being.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man charged with neglect for leaving child outside mother's apartment building, Dodge County authorities say
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Illinois man made his initial appearance in a Dodge County courtroom on Wednesday after being charged with neglect for leaving his 5-year-old child alone outside of the apartment building of the child’s mother last Monday. Anthony Skaug faces a felony count of child neglect...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Man dies from injuries suffered in crash in Dodge Co., Wi | By Dodge County Sheriff
November 27, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – The driver of the pickup truck involved in the crash on State Highway 19 at State Highway 26 was identified as Joseph R. Berger (67-years-old, from Cambria, WI). Mr. Berger was transported by Flight for Life helicopter to Aurora Summit Hospital where he died on 11-26-22.
WBAY Green Bay
Man dies in Grand Chute duplex fire
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 55-year-old man and a dog were found dead after a house fire on S. Olson Ave. Sunday night. The Grand Chute Fire Department says it was the victim’s wife who called 911 to report the fire, at 7:50 p.m., when she got home from work.
Woman killed in freeway off-ramp crash in Milwaukee
A 38-year-old woman died following a crash on the off-ramp of Highway 145 at 76th and Fond du Lac Avenue Sunday morning.
Fox11online.com
DNR on scene of manure spill in Kiel
KIEL (WLUK) -- Cleanup is underway in Kiel after a manure spill. The spill runs east from west of the city on County Highway HH through downtown Kiel on Fremont Street, south on Highway 67 and east on County Line Road, then into Sheboygan County. The DNR was notified and...
Fox11online.com
Death under investigation in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it has started an investigation after finding a person dead in their vehicle Saturday morning. Authorities say they were notified at 9:53 a.m. for someone who was found dead in a vehicle on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the township of Chester, near Waupun.
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Police Investigating Incident Involving a Handgun
The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a disturbance that involved a handgun. The incident was reported to the authorities at around 3:25 p.m. on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Wisconsin Street, where they located a 51-year-old Oshkosh man. It was determined that the suspect had fired...
Man dead after being shot near North and Vel R. Phillips
A 19-year-old man is dead after being shot near North and Vel R. Phillips in Milwaukee on Monday. Police say the homicide happened around 7:30 p.m.
Body found inside a vehicle, death investigation underway in Dodge County
A death investigation is underway in Dodge County after a body was found inside a vehicle Saturday morning.
Man Wanted in Connection With Wisconsin Dating App Incidents Arrested: Police
A man wanted by police in several counties in connection with a kidnapping and death investigation linked to the drugging and robbing of multiple women on dating apps has been arrested in Wisconsin, police announced Tuesday. Franklin police said the person was taken into custody at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, just...
fox47.com
Medical Examiner's Office identifies man killed in downtown Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Saturday who was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. The Medical Examiner’s Office said Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison died from firearm-related injuries. Police said multiple people reported hearing shots...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman trapped in vehicle after rollover crash in Wisconsin, power line on car
SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel rescued a woman who was trapped in a vehicle after it rolled over in eastern Wisconsin causing a power line pole to land on top of the car. In a Facebook post by the Grafton Fire Department, authorities responded to CTH W and...
WBAY Green Bay
Emergency alert over Green Bay gas leak caused widespread concern
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A gas leak on the east side of Green Bay put people throughout Brown County and even in neighboring Outagamie County on alert due to an apparent glitch in the emergency management’s alert system. According to the police department, the gas leak came from...
Comments / 2