Manchester, TN

Grundy County Herald

Equilla Rebecca Myers Bell, 71

Morrison, Tenn. resident and Martin, Ky. native Equilla Rebecca Myers Bell, 71, was born March 8, 1951 and died November 28, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville following a brief illness. A homemaker and member of West Side Baptist Church, she was the daughter of the late Marion...
MORRISON, TN
Grundy County Herald

Lynda Ann Evans, 80

Lynda Ann Evans, 80, of Tracy City, passed away Nov. 20, 2022. A Memorial Service was held Nov. 23 at Cumberland Funeral Home – Foster and Lay Chapel in Tracy City with Bro. Claude Hoback and Bro. Kyle Floyd officiating.
TRACY CITY, TN
On Target News

Dustin Lynch Christmas Concert is back in Tullahoma

Country music superstar Dustin Lynch is coming back home to Tullahoma. The pandemic caused a cancellation of the annual “Dustin Lynch and Friends Christmas Concert” for the past two years. Dustin and his buddies will hit the stage on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Tullahoma High School auditorium.
TULLAHOMA, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

December may very well be one of the best months for free family events, which is great since the end of the month proves very, very expensive for most. The governor is inviting folks in to tour the Tennessee Residence, which will be decorated for the holidays. Franklin will be putting on the perfect Hallmark Christmas downtown with the annual tree lighting and parade. There’s a straggler Thanksgiving event in Nashville and a bevy of holiday concerts going on at the Nashville Public Library.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County

Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County. Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Public forum to address southeast growth. Public forum to address southeast growth. Watch for scammers on Giving Tuesday. Watch for...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man charged with holding woman captive for three days in Warren Co.

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man last Friday following an investigation into a possible kidnapping situation. According to the WCSD, an investigation with the 31st District Attorney General’s office led to the arrest of 56-year-old Roger Lee Curtis Friday, November 25. Curtis is accused of holding a woman captive at his home for three days, during which he physically and sexually assaulted her.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Growing nuisance wildlife complaints

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — As I followed Bill Swan III down the walkway, it was impossible to miss the huge pile of stick and logs protruding from beneath the floating dock. It was clear that beavers had decided to call this dock their home. "See those bits of white...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Murray pleads guilty to second degree murder in 2019 South Carthage murder case

Press Release from District Attorney General, Jason Lawson’s Office. On November 28, 2022, James Matthew Murray entered a plea of guilty to the crime of second-degree murder regarding his involvement in the death of Jason Neusse. Murray’s plea will require him to serve 30 years at 100% without the possibility of parole. According to prosecutors, Murray’s plea was based on his role in the commission of the Aggravated Burglary that resulted in Neusse’s death in April of 2019.
SOUTH CARTHAGE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Shoplifting Incident at Big Box Retailer on Old Fort Parkway

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police are investigating another shoplifting incident that occurred at a big-box hardware store next to the Stones River Town Centre. The alleged theft unfolded at Home Depot on Old Fort Parkway earlier this month on November the 9th. Detectives were able to review Home Depot security camera...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Grundy County Herald

2022 Harvest Bowl Champions

Grundy Youth Jackets win 5U Harvest Bowl 18-12 against Marion County Warriors last Saturday. Coaches Kirkland Hill, Garrett Crisp, Trevor Hampton and Ashlee Hill. Kasey Crisp, Reed Nolan, Kaden Nolan, Cove Nolan, Asher Jackson, Carter Ladd, Maddox McBee, Maeson Seagroves, Tavin Jackson, Parker Hill, Gavin Nunley, CJ Hampton, Jayden Nunley, Adam Swanger, Peyton Hill and Branson Stiefel.
JASPER, TN
ucbjournal.com

Hope Center opens new location

Pictured above from l. to r.: Karlyn Reel, Wesley Adkins, DK Hall, Daw Fry, Crystal Young, Lynn Taylor, Emily Bohannon and Gina Padgett. Adoption service places children with loving families in Christian households. Cookeville – Hope Center recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location with a ribbon cutting....
COOKEVILLE, TN

