Grundy County Herald
Equilla Rebecca Myers Bell, 71
Morrison, Tenn. resident and Martin, Ky. native Equilla Rebecca Myers Bell, 71, was born March 8, 1951 and died November 28, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville following a brief illness. A homemaker and member of West Side Baptist Church, she was the daughter of the late Marion...
Grundy County Herald
Lynda Ann Evans, 80
Lynda Ann Evans, 80, of Tracy City, passed away Nov. 20, 2022. A Memorial Service was held Nov. 23 at Cumberland Funeral Home – Foster and Lay Chapel in Tracy City with Bro. Claude Hoback and Bro. Kyle Floyd officiating.
‘I’m hoping that it turns out to be my son’: Mother of missing teen hopes skeleton remains discovered in Williamson County brings closure
Law enforcement reached out to the family of Nieko Lisi after skeletal remains were discovered near Franklin, the last place he was seen. While confirmation hasn't been given, his mom says she hopes this time they get closure.
Dustin Lynch Christmas Concert is back in Tullahoma
Country music superstar Dustin Lynch is coming back home to Tullahoma. The pandemic caused a cancellation of the annual “Dustin Lynch and Friends Christmas Concert” for the past two years. Dustin and his buddies will hit the stage on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Tullahoma High School auditorium.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
December may very well be one of the best months for free family events, which is great since the end of the month proves very, very expensive for most. The governor is inviting folks in to tour the Tennessee Residence, which will be decorated for the holidays. Franklin will be putting on the perfect Hallmark Christmas downtown with the annual tree lighting and parade. There’s a straggler Thanksgiving event in Nashville and a bevy of holiday concerts going on at the Nashville Public Library.
WKRN
Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County
Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County. Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Public forum to address southeast growth. Public forum to address southeast growth. Watch for scammers on Giving Tuesday. Watch for...
New questions arise from gruesome discovery tied to missing Tennessee mom
Questions linger in the case of a police chase turned homicide investigation. Sunday, Dearborn police found human remains in the trunk of a vehicle.
Body of missing Murfreesboro mother found in trunk of car in Michigan
Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found dead in a trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday is that of missing Murfreesboro, TN woman, Eleni Kassa.
WSMV
Man charged with holding woman captive for three days in Warren Co.
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man last Friday following an investigation into a possible kidnapping situation. According to the WCSD, an investigation with the 31st District Attorney General’s office led to the arrest of 56-year-old Roger Lee Curtis Friday, November 25. Curtis is accused of holding a woman captive at his home for three days, during which he physically and sexually assaulted her.
Dearborn deadly crash linked to missing mother case in Tennessee
Murfreesboro, Tennessee police confirm the black Dodge Charger SRT linked to a crash in Dearborn Friday night is connected to the case of a missing mother.
WTVCFOX
Growing nuisance wildlife complaints
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — As I followed Bill Swan III down the walkway, it was impossible to miss the huge pile of stick and logs protruding from beneath the floating dock. It was clear that beavers had decided to call this dock their home. "See those bits of white...
smithcountyinsider.com
Murray pleads guilty to second degree murder in 2019 South Carthage murder case
Press Release from District Attorney General, Jason Lawson’s Office. On November 28, 2022, James Matthew Murray entered a plea of guilty to the crime of second-degree murder regarding his involvement in the death of Jason Neusse. Murray’s plea will require him to serve 30 years at 100% without the possibility of parole. According to prosecutors, Murray’s plea was based on his role in the commission of the Aggravated Burglary that resulted in Neusse’s death in April of 2019.
fox2detroit.com
Woman who died from self-inflicted wound after police shootout and had body in trunk, identified
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The woman involved in a shootout with Dearborn police and had a body in her trunk was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound and has been identified, Michigan State Police said late Monday. The driver was identified as Dominique Hardwick, 36, of Lebanon, Tennessee. The victim...
wgnsradio.com
Shoplifting Incident at Big Box Retailer on Old Fort Parkway
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police are investigating another shoplifting incident that occurred at a big-box hardware store next to the Stones River Town Centre. The alleged theft unfolded at Home Depot on Old Fort Parkway earlier this month on November the 9th. Detectives were able to review Home Depot security camera...
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
Grundy County Herald
2022 Harvest Bowl Champions
Grundy Youth Jackets win 5U Harvest Bowl 18-12 against Marion County Warriors last Saturday. Coaches Kirkland Hill, Garrett Crisp, Trevor Hampton and Ashlee Hill. Kasey Crisp, Reed Nolan, Kaden Nolan, Cove Nolan, Asher Jackson, Carter Ladd, Maddox McBee, Maeson Seagroves, Tavin Jackson, Parker Hill, Gavin Nunley, CJ Hampton, Jayden Nunley, Adam Swanger, Peyton Hill and Branson Stiefel.
WSMV
Overturned tractor-trailer causes injuries, closes I-840 ramp in Rutherford Co.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer that overturned while attempting to turn on the I-840 ramp in Rutherford County. According to THP, a semi rolled on its side just before 7 a.m. while exiting I-24 West and turning onto the...
ucbjournal.com
Hope Center opens new location
Pictured above from l. to r.: Karlyn Reel, Wesley Adkins, DK Hall, Daw Fry, Crystal Young, Lynn Taylor, Emily Bohannon and Gina Padgett. Adoption service places children with loving families in Christian households. Cookeville – Hope Center recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location with a ribbon cutting....
Traffic Information for Tullahoma Christmas Parade set for Friday Night
On Friday, December 2, The Tullahoma Christmas Parade will be taking place starting at 7pm. At 6pm, all traffic on North and South Jackson will be closed to all traffic. All intersecting roads on North and South Jackson Street will be closed at 5:45pm. Alternate routes around the parade are...
Man arrested in Warren County for allegedly holding woman captive for three days
A 56-year-old man was arrested in Warren County last week after being accused of holding a woman captive.
