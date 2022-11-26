Read full article on original website
Weekend events in Sarasota and Manatee brave red tide impact and continue as planned
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A several weekslong red tide bloom continues to impact the Florida coastline with high and medium levels remaining in Sarasota and Manatee counties. This week the Florida Health Department maintained its advisory for elevated levels of red tide at all 16 beaches in Sarasota county that were sampled. The red tide has caused dead fish to wash up ashore and affected birds. Along with the odor of rotting fish, it's also caused respiratory irritations to some beachgoers.
Rays 2023 spring location damaged by Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are now on the hunt for a new spring training location after Charlotte Sports Park sustained damage from Hurricane Ian, the team announced Thursday. Charlotte County and the Rays released a joint statement expressing disappointment in the unfortunate news for the...
Check out these events happening around Tampa Bay this weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday season is in full swing, and while it may not feel like a winter wonderland here in the Tampa Bay area, the warmer temperatures aren't stopping the holiday spirit. If you're looking to have some holiday-themed fun this weekend — Dec. 2-4 —...
D-SNAP location opens in Palmetto for Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Manatee County following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced this week. The location at the Bradenton Area Convention Center will be open from Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF said in a statement. It's geared toward residents of Manatee County who pre-registered online but did not complete the D-SNAP phone interview.
4 groups submit proposals to redevelop St. Pete's Historic Gas Plant District
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Time is up and proposals are in to develop St. Petersburg's Historic Gas Plant District. By the Friday, Dec. 2 deadline, the city says it has received four proposals. They are from 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines & Tampa Bay Rays, Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners.
Blown transformer causes power outage in downtown Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers will need to use extra caution while driving through portions of downtown Tampa after a blown transformer caused a power outage, the Tampa Police Department said. The power outage is affecting the South Franklin Street and South Florida Avenue corridors, according to officers. Police said...
Tampa motorcycle officer seriously injured in Ybor City crash
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa Police Department officer on a motorcycle was seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning at Adamo Drive and 26th Street in the city's Ybor City neighborhood. The 38-year-old officer was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Adamo Drive when a 54-year-old woman driving a red...
Hurricane season comes to an end Wednesday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We finally made it: Wednesday, Nov. 30, marks the official close to the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. This year's hurricane season produced 14 named storms, eight of which became hurricanes. Two intensified into major hurricanes — hurricanes Fiona and Ian. Ian hit southwest Florida...
Prepare for lower humidity and sunshine for this weekend's holiday festivities
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — The first weekend of December doesn't always promise great weather around Tampa Bay, but this year the forecast couldn't get much better. As we bid farewell to hurricane season and the heat and humidity that comes along with the summer months, the lower humidity and more bearable temperatures are a welcome shift as we settle into the holiday spirit.
FEMA going door-to-door to reach Hurricane Ian survivors
FORT MYERS, Fla — FEMA workers are going door-to-door to reach those affected by Hurricane Ian, according to a news release. In a 60-day update, the agency said its Disaster Survivor Assistance teams have visited more than 200,000 homes and have interacted with 129,000 individuals. "Our job primarily is...
Introducing Izzy: Clearwater Marine Aquarium's newest resident dolphin
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium introduced its newest rescued resident dolphin, Izzy, on Thursday. The 7-year-old dolphin arrived at the aquarium back on Nov. 4 after she was rescued in June near Texas by NOAA and partners from the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, according to the aquarium's website.
Technology doesn't allow Tampa PD to easily track when body cameras are muted
TAMPA, Fla. — Police body cameras, and their ability to mute, are expected to be discussed at tomorrow's Tampa City Council meeting. The Tampa Police Department will update the council on the progress it's making in being able to track when officers are muting body cameras. However, it doesn't...
Wildlife rescuers treating several birds sickened by red tide
VENICE, Fla. — When red tide appears in Tampa Bay, so do calls for sick or injured animals. The Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida is located in Venice. During mild years of red tide, they're still treating 100-200 birds for red tide exposure. According to the Florida Fish and...
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor placed on administrative leave following golf cart traffic stop
TAMPA, Fla — Update: Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the traffic stop, Mayor Jane Castor tweeted on Friday. Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw will serve as acting chief. --- Previous story: Tampa Police Department Chief Mary O'Connor and...
Ready, set, sail: 34th annual Christmas Boat Parade in Venice is back
VENICE, Fla. — Nothing says Christmas in Florida like boats and holiday lights. The annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade is set to sail on Saturday, Dec. 3 on the Intracoastal Waterway for its 34th year. Lit-up boats will hit the water at 6 p.m., according to the city of...
Crash in Collier County leaves Tampa driver dead, 4 passengers injured, FHP says
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A driver from Tampa is dead and four other passengers were left with injuries after a crash Tuesday morning in Collier County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on Interstate 75 in the left lane, just south of Exit 111 (Immokalee Road). But for some reason, the car reportedly drove off the road and crashed into several trees.
Erased: The fight to restore Tampa Bay area’s destroyed Black cemeteries
CLEARWATER, Fla. — For three years, archaeologists have been digging to shine a light on some of the Tampa Bay area’s darkest secrets. So far, they have found hundreds of graves from destroyed African American cemeteries buried under schools, apartments and business properties. Vestiges of racial segregation, the...
Man hospitalized following St. Pete shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting in St. Petersburg Tuesday night, authorities say. At around 5 p.m., Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home near 58th Avenue North and 66th Lane North on a report of a domestic situation involving a gun.
Missing Palm Harbor man found, sheriff's office says
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Update: Paul Andrews was located in Dunedin, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. He has been reunited with family. A silver alert has been issued for the 72-year-old after he was last seen by a family member at around 7:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports. He was leaving his house on Seton Circle near Trevor Road in Palm Harbor.
Here are ways you can support the Tampa Bay area on GivingTuesday
TAMPA, Fla. — Thanksgiving Day has already passed, but that doesn't mean you have to stop being thankful or give back to your community. Every first Tuesday after Thanksgiving celebrates GivingTuesday, which is a day that encourages people to do something meaningful in someone else's life or organization. It...
