Tampa, FL

Weekend events in Sarasota and Manatee brave red tide impact and continue as planned

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A several weekslong red tide bloom continues to impact the Florida coastline with high and medium levels remaining in Sarasota and Manatee counties. This week the Florida Health Department maintained its advisory for elevated levels of red tide at all 16 beaches in Sarasota county that were sampled. The red tide has caused dead fish to wash up ashore and affected birds. Along with the odor of rotting fish, it's also caused respiratory irritations to some beachgoers.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Rays 2023 spring location damaged by Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are now on the hunt for a new spring training location after Charlotte Sports Park sustained damage from Hurricane Ian, the team announced Thursday. Charlotte County and the Rays released a joint statement expressing disappointment in the unfortunate news for the...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Check out these events happening around Tampa Bay this weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday season is in full swing, and while it may not feel like a winter wonderland here in the Tampa Bay area, the warmer temperatures aren't stopping the holiday spirit. If you're looking to have some holiday-themed fun this weekend — Dec. 2-4 —...
D-SNAP location opens in Palmetto for Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Manatee County following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced this week. The location at the Bradenton Area Convention Center will be open from Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF said in a statement. It's geared toward residents of Manatee County who pre-registered online but did not complete the D-SNAP phone interview.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Blown transformer causes power outage in downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers will need to use extra caution while driving through portions of downtown Tampa after a blown transformer caused a power outage, the Tampa Police Department said. The power outage is affecting the South Franklin Street and South Florida Avenue corridors, according to officers. Police said...
TAMPA, FL
Hurricane season comes to an end Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We finally made it: Wednesday, Nov. 30, marks the official close to the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. This year's hurricane season produced 14 named storms, eight of which became hurricanes. Two intensified into major hurricanes — hurricanes Fiona and Ian. Ian hit southwest Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Prepare for lower humidity and sunshine for this weekend's holiday festivities

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — The first weekend of December doesn't always promise great weather around Tampa Bay, but this year the forecast couldn't get much better. As we bid farewell to hurricane season and the heat and humidity that comes along with the summer months, the lower humidity and more bearable temperatures are a welcome shift as we settle into the holiday spirit.
FLORIDA STATE
FEMA going door-to-door to reach Hurricane Ian survivors

FORT MYERS, Fla — FEMA workers are going door-to-door to reach those affected by Hurricane Ian, according to a news release. In a 60-day update, the agency said its Disaster Survivor Assistance teams have visited more than 200,000 homes and have interacted with 129,000 individuals. "Our job primarily is...
FLORIDA STATE
Crash in Collier County leaves Tampa driver dead, 4 passengers injured, FHP says

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A driver from Tampa is dead and four other passengers were left with injuries after a crash Tuesday morning in Collier County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on Interstate 75 in the left lane, just south of Exit 111 (Immokalee Road). But for some reason, the car reportedly drove off the road and crashed into several trees.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Man hospitalized following St. Pete shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting in St. Petersburg Tuesday night, authorities say. At around 5 p.m., Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home near 58th Avenue North and 66th Lane North on a report of a domestic situation involving a gun.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Missing Palm Harbor man found, sheriff's office says

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Update: Paul Andrews was located in Dunedin, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. He has been reunited with family. A silver alert has been issued for the 72-year-old after he was last seen by a family member at around 7:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports. He was leaving his house on Seton Circle near Trevor Road in Palm Harbor.
PALM HARBOR, FL
Here are ways you can support the Tampa Bay area on GivingTuesday

TAMPA, Fla. — Thanksgiving Day has already passed, but that doesn't mean you have to stop being thankful or give back to your community. Every first Tuesday after Thanksgiving celebrates GivingTuesday, which is a day that encourages people to do something meaningful in someone else's life or organization. It...
