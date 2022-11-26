Read full article on original website
In Loving Memory of Darlene Wisner: 1931-2022
Darlene Marie Wisner passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, peacefully, at the age of 91, with her family by her side. Darlene is survived by her daughter Marisa Ham; daughter Kathy and Ralph Miller; and stepchildren Sam Wisner, Oscar Wisner, Barb Wisner and Gloria Wisner; as well as an abundance of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded by her husband Floyd Wisner, her daughters Joy Johnson and Sandra Cook, stepchildren Dwaine Wisner and Colleen Wisner, brothers Alan LaPlaunt and Donald LaPlaunt, and parents Margaret McCleod LaPlaunt and Auney LaPlaunt.
Julie McDonald Commentary: Author’s Book Describes Crucial Role of Community Libraries
During the general election earlier this month, nearly 60 percent of Morton voters opted to leave the Timberland Regional Library District, reversing a decision a decade ago to pay taxes to support the five-county library system. Yet they never received a permanent library inside the city. Neither has Toledo, but...
Loud, ‘Magnificent’ Trumpeter Swans Make Return to Lewis County
As Mary Oliver once wrote, the wild goose’s call is “harsh and exciting.”. The phrase also aptly described the fanfare of the trumpeter swan, which can be heard from miles away, as many Lewis County residents may have noticed over the weekend. Seeking dairy farm fields and wetlands, the swans, like clockwork, show up in late November and can be seen in the area through early March.
‘Christmas Time Is a Happy Time Here:’ Mistletoe Christmas Tree Farm Offers Fresh Trees and Family Fun Through Dec. 4
Where: Mistletoe Tree Farm, 268 Stearns Road, Chehalis. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 4. Santa is visiting on weekends 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mistletoe Tree Farm is only open as a u-cut Christmas tree seller for 10 days out of the year, but each of those days is packed with families coming to the rural Chehalis farm from across the region not just buying a tree, but enjoying the holiday experience farm owners Pat and Missy Murphy take great care to provide their customers.
Community Calendar: Santa Parade in Chehalis; Christmas on Magnolia; White Christmas at Evergreen Playhouse
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Nov. 29 at the Newaukum Golf Course, 153 Newaukum Golf Drive, Chehalis; 5:30 to 7 p.m. This is a free event at the Newaukum Golf Course. Centralia College Jazz Ensemble. Nov. 30 at the Corbet Theatre,...
In Focus: ‘Santa’s Grinchy Train’ Launches at the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum Depot
The Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum’s (CCRM) stationary holiday train event, “Santa’s Grinchy Train,” opened at the depot on Saturday. There will be shows at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 18. Passengers are invited to sing holiday songs and enjoy candy...
Santa Parade Set for 11 a.m. Saturday in Downtown Chehalis
The 72nd annual Santa Parade is on Saturday in Downtown Chehalis. The parade’s theme will be “The Night Before Christmas.”. Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce Director Cynthia Mudge said the chamber selected The Night Before Christmas theme because it seemed like a good fit and hadn’t been selected before.
Centralia's Devon Taylor Represents Team USA at World Skate Games, Helps Revive Local Club
Having recently returned from competing at the World Skate Games 2022 in Argentina just a few weeks ago for Team USA’s roller hockey team, Centralian Devon Taylor is now coaching kids in his hometown in the same sport he loves to play. The Chronicle sat down with Taylor, 19,...
Gather Church Receives Care Kit Donation From Lewis County Dignity Guild
The Lewis County Dignity Guild board announced Gather Church as the recipient of its November Community Solidarity Action last week, delivering 72 backpack care kits to the church for distribution. “We honor the impactful and life-saving community work that Gather Church has and continues to do locally, including: housing services,...
Thurston County Coroner Turns to Canada to ID Man Fatally Shot After Carjacking Semi on I-5
A man who carjacked a semi then crashed it on I-5 in Lacey and was eventually shot to death by Washington State troopers has finally been identified, the Thurston County Coroner said Tuesday. Neil Alexander Costin, 32, of Nanaimo, British Columbia, died Nov. 18 after he refused to exit the...
Friends of Aron Christensen Protest in Chehalis, Ask for Justice, After Another Month Passes Without Charges Filed in the Case
Another month has passed since Aron Christensen and his dog, Buzzo, were found dead on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake in East Lewis County. With no clear answers yet on what happened to the two and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation at an apparent standstill, Christensen’s friends and family joined Lewis County community members on the corner of West Main Street and Southwest Chehalis Avenue in Chehalis on Sunday to again publicly demand justice for Christensen and Buzzo.
Lewis County Fire Commissioners Gather at Quarterly Meeting; Group Works to Support Local Services, Remind Public That ‘Fire and EMS is 24/7’
At the quarterly meeting for the Lewis County Fire Commissioners Association, which includes representatives from every fire district in the county, the casual, wholesome feel of the night is reflected well by agenda line item E: “Thank the hosts for dinner.”. The meetings shift between various stations in Lewis...
Icy Conditions West of Pe Ell Cause Semi to Slide Down Embankment; Driver Airlifted to Hospital With Injuries
The driver of a semi-truck that met icy conditions on state Route 6 west of Pe Ell and crashed down an embankment was transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver via LifeFlight early Monday morning. Washington State Patrol has identified the driver as Edward D. Evans, 55, of Chehalis.
Lewis and Thurston County Roundup: A Look at Public Disclosure Commission Complaints Filed This Election Cycle
While county officials prepare to certify election results Tuesday, the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) continues to investigate complaints it received throughout the election cycle and is still receiving. Statewide, hundreds of complaints have been received over the past year, and six of them still under investigation revolve around...
Thurston County Commission OKs Rules Allowing Homeless Camps to Be Permitted With Flexibility
Homeless encampments in Thurston County may be permitted with greater flexibility under a newly approved permanent law change. The Board of County Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the change last week. The ordinance allows for some permitting criteria for homeless encampments to be waived during a declared emergency. The county...
Man Arrested in Deadly Pierce County Car Crash Has Two Prior DUIs, Charges Say
A 32-year-old man charged Monday with vehicular homicide and other offenses for a car crash in Puyallup over the weekend was driving with a suspended license, according to charging documents. One man was killed in the crash, and a woman suffered two spinal fractures, according to the declaration for determination...
Rochester Man Accused of Biting Woman in Centralia Also Facing Attempted Murder Case in Cowlitz County
A Rochester man who was out on bail for an attempted murder case filed in Cowlitz County now faces assault charges in Lewis County Superior Court after he allegedly bit a woman in the face when she refused to kiss him, attempted to flee from law enforcement and kicked an arresting officer in the groin.
DUI Suspected After Car Hits Fence, Then Two Trees in Overnight Accident in Roy, Killing One
A 48-year-old woman was killed early Saturday morning when the car she was in sped off a rural road in east Roy, hitting a fence and two trees. The driver, a 43-year-old woman, was likely intoxicated, according to police. She was carried to a nearby hospital and arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular homicide.
Man Shows Up at Thurston County Hospital With Gunshot Wound in His Leg, Police Say
Olympia police were dispatched to MultiCare Capital Medical Center early Monday after a man checked in with a gunshot wound in his leg, a spokesman said. Police at the west side hospital about 5:40 a.m., then officers and detectives began to investigate an area near Percival Creek and some railroad tracks close to the Olympia Auto Mall, Lt. Paul Lower said.
Glenoma Man Accused of Child Molestation Arrested Friday on Warrant, Released Monday on Unsecured Bail
A Glenoma man accused of molesting and taking nude pictures of an 11-year-old girl was arrested Friday on a warrant and was released Monday on unsecured bail following his preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court. Lewis County Superior Court initially issued the defendant, 51-year-old Lance Pugh, a summons notice...
