Centralia, WA

In Loving Memory of Darlene Wisner: 1931-2022

Darlene Marie Wisner passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, peacefully, at the age of 91, with her family by her side. Darlene is survived by her daughter Marisa Ham; daughter Kathy and Ralph Miller; and stepchildren Sam Wisner, Oscar Wisner, Barb Wisner and Gloria Wisner; as well as an abundance of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded by her husband Floyd Wisner, her daughters Joy Johnson and Sandra Cook, stepchildren Dwaine Wisner and Colleen Wisner, brothers Alan LaPlaunt and Donald LaPlaunt, and parents Margaret McCleod LaPlaunt and Auney LaPlaunt.
CHEHALIS, WA
Loud, ‘Magnificent’ Trumpeter Swans Make Return to Lewis County

As Mary Oliver once wrote, the wild goose’s call is “harsh and exciting.”. The phrase also aptly described the fanfare of the trumpeter swan, which can be heard from miles away, as many Lewis County residents may have noticed over the weekend. Seeking dairy farm fields and wetlands, the swans, like clockwork, show up in late November and can be seen in the area through early March.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
‘Christmas Time Is a Happy Time Here:’ Mistletoe Christmas Tree Farm Offers Fresh Trees and Family Fun Through Dec. 4

Where: Mistletoe Tree Farm, 268 Stearns Road, Chehalis. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 4. Santa is visiting on weekends 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mistletoe Tree Farm is only open as a u-cut Christmas tree seller for 10 days out of the year, but each of those days is packed with families coming to the rural Chehalis farm from across the region not just buying a tree, but enjoying the holiday experience farm owners Pat and Missy Murphy take great care to provide their customers.
CHEHALIS, WA
Santa Parade Set for 11 a.m. Saturday in Downtown Chehalis

The 72nd annual Santa Parade is on Saturday in Downtown Chehalis. The parade’s theme will be “The Night Before Christmas.”. Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce Director Cynthia Mudge said the chamber selected The Night Before Christmas theme because it seemed like a good fit and hadn’t been selected before.
CHEHALIS, WA
Gather Church Receives Care Kit Donation From Lewis County Dignity Guild

The Lewis County Dignity Guild board announced Gather Church as the recipient of its November Community Solidarity Action last week, delivering 72 backpack care kits to the church for distribution. “We honor the impactful and life-saving community work that Gather Church has and continues to do locally, including: housing services,...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Friends of Aron Christensen Protest in Chehalis, Ask for Justice, After Another Month Passes Without Charges Filed in the Case

Another month has passed since Aron Christensen and his dog, Buzzo, were found dead on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake in East Lewis County. With no clear answers yet on what happened to the two and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation at an apparent standstill, Christensen’s friends and family joined Lewis County community members on the corner of West Main Street and Southwest Chehalis Avenue in Chehalis on Sunday to again publicly demand justice for Christensen and Buzzo.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Lewis County Fire Commissioners Gather at Quarterly Meeting; Group Works to Support Local Services, Remind Public That ‘Fire and EMS is 24/7’

At the quarterly meeting for the Lewis County Fire Commissioners Association, which includes representatives from every fire district in the county, the casual, wholesome feel of the night is reflected well by agenda line item E: “Thank the hosts for dinner.”. The meetings shift between various stations in Lewis...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Lewis and Thurston County Roundup: A Look at Public Disclosure Commission Complaints Filed This Election Cycle

While county officials prepare to certify election results Tuesday, the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) continues to investigate complaints it received throughout the election cycle and is still receiving. Statewide, hundreds of complaints have been received over the past year, and six of them still under investigation revolve around...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Man Shows Up at Thurston County Hospital With Gunshot Wound in His Leg, Police Say

Olympia police were dispatched to MultiCare Capital Medical Center early Monday after a man checked in with a gunshot wound in his leg, a spokesman said. Police at the west side hospital about 5:40 a.m., then officers and detectives began to investigate an area near Percival Creek and some railroad tracks close to the Olympia Auto Mall, Lt. Paul Lower said.
OLYMPIA, WA

