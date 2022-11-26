ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two dead in Bradenton motorcycle crash after driving into 'slower' car: FHP

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a Bradenton motorcycle crash that left two dead on Friday night.

A 25-year-old man was driving a motorcycle with a 22-year-old female passenger at 9:44 p.m. They were traveling west on State Road 70, approaching I-75.

They approached a "slower" SUV that was traveling west on State Road 70 driven by a 77-year-old woman from Bradenton.

The motorcyclist tried braking to avoid crashing into the car and overturned on its side, colliding with the rear of the car, FHP officials said.

Both the driver and passenger separated from the motorcycle. The driver was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead. The passenger was pronounced dead on the scene, FHP officials said.

The car driver and passenger didn't sustain any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Mary-Louise Meyer
3d ago

Motorcyclists think they can go faster than the speed limit. And, older drivers tend to drive slower than the speed limit. It is a very dangerous combination.

