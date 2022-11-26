Purdue football 30, Indiana 16: How they scored

First Quarter

Purdue 3, Indiana 0 - Mitchell Fineran 29 field goal. 8 plays, 57 yards. Elapsed time: 3:05. Time on the clock: 11:49. Key plays: Devin Mockobee, who was a game-time decision after suffering a concussion against Northwestern, totaled 36 yards on the drive. Aidan O'Connell had two pass attempts in the end zone but both were ruled incomplete.

Indiana 7, Purdue 3 - Jaylin Lucas 71 run (Charles Campbell kick). 2 plays, 74 yards. Elapsed time: 39 seconds. Time on the clock: 11:02. Key play: Lucas took the pitch from quarterback Dexter Williams and raced around the left edge and sprinted down the sideline.

Note: Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams suffered a leg injury and was carted off the field at the end of the first quarter.

Third Quarter

Purdue 10, Indiana 7 : Payne Durham 15 pass from Aidan O'Connell (Mitchell Fineran kick). 8 plays, 82 yards. Elapsed time: 2:47. Time on the clock: 10:35. Key plays: O'Connell completed 6 of 8 passes to Durham, Charlie Jones and Devin Mockobee. O'Connell also gained 10 yards on a speed-option run.

Purdue 17, Indiana 7 - Devin Mockobee 27 run (Mitchell Fineran kick). 9 plays, 82 yards. Elapsed time: 3:20. Time on the clock: 6:06. Key plays: Mockobee and Charlie Jones became the centerpiece of the offense in the second half as Aidan O'Connell found his two stars through the air and on the ground. O'Connell added another run for 9 yards on a scramble, setting up Mockobee's TD run.

Fourth Quarter

Purdue 17, Indiana 10 - Charlie Campbell 28 field goal. 10 plays, 73 yards. Elapsed time: 3:44. Time on the clock: 11:06. Key plays: Campbell missed two attempts earlier, including a block by Kydran Jenkins, but connected to bring the Hoosiers within a touchdown. A pass interference penalty on Jalen Graham kept the drive alive and Connor Bazelak hit Donaven McCulley for 23 yards.

Purdue 24, Indiana 10 - Charlie Jones 60 pass from Aidan O'Connell (Mitchell Fineran kick). 3 plays, 75 yards. Elapsed time: 1:28. Time on the clock: 9:38. Key play: O'Connell completed passes to Devin Mockobee and TJ Sheffield before finding Jones open over the middle.

Purdue 30, Indiana 10 - Cory Trice 8 interception return (kick failed). Time on the clock: 2:17. Key play: Facing fourth-and-forever, Trice stole the ball from the Indiana receiver and waltzed into the end zone to seal the victory and a spot in the Big Ten championship game.

Purdue 30, Indiana 16: Josh Henderson 9 pass from Connor Bazelak (no kick). 9 plays, 73 yards. Elapsed time: 2:10. Time on the clock: 0:00.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football 30, Indiana 16: How they scored