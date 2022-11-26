Read full article on original website
Jacinda Ardern and Sanna Marin shoot down awkward question about their age and gender
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern and Finland’s leader Sanna Marin shot down an unexpected question from a reporter who asked whether the two were meeting because they are both of the same age and gender. The New Zealand and Finnish prime ministers were holding a joint press conference to mark their first face-to-face meeting on Wednesday morning at Auckland’s Government House when a reporter questioned the motive of the meeting.The two discussed global issues and threats to democracy, including the war in Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan.“A lot of people will be wondering are you two just...
Half of world's democracies in decline: report
Half the world's democratic countries are experiencing an erosion of democracy, intensified by war in Ukraine and economic crisis, an international think tank said in a report on Wednesday. "We're seeing extraordinarily severe headwinds for democracy now, intensified by the political fallout from the economic crisis that started with the pandemic and the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine", International IDEA secretary-general Kevin Casas-Zamora told AFP. "It might be that the credibility of elections is challenged.
Russia-Ukraine war live: fresh missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia; EU plans to set up war crimes court
Strikes damaged gas distribution point, says Zaporizhzhia official; EU makes plans to hold those committing war crimes to account
Former President Jiang Zemin, who guided China’s rise, dies
BEIJING (AP) — Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who led his country out of isolation after the crushing of pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, has died, state TV said. He was 96. Jiang died in Shanghai, state...
NATO seeks to ease war impact on Bosnia, Georgia, Moldova
BUCHAREST (AP) — NATO turned its attention on Wednesday to three countries shaken by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — Bosnia, Georgia and Moldova — as the military alliance struggles to extend its security umbrella across Europe. At talks in Romania, the foreign ministers of the three...
China warns it will crack down on 'hostile forces' as protests simmer
China's top security officials said that the government must "resolutely crack down" on "hostile forces" as police came out in large numbers to tamp down protests that broke out over Beijing's strict COVID-19 policies.
South Dakota governor bans TikTok over ties to Chinese gov't
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has banned state employees and contractors from using social media platform TikTok on their electronic devises over fears the smartphone application could be used to collect U.S. user data f
Global shares mostly higher ahead of Fed chair's key speech
Global shares are mostly higher ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chief that may give clues about future interest rate hikes
2022 World Cup: Poland vs. Argentina odds, picks and predictions
In a Group C stage match, Poland (1 win, 0 losses, 1 draw) and Argentina (1-1-0) meet Wednesday at Stadium 974 in Doha at 2 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Poland vs. Argentina odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.
