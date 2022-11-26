ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Jacinda Ardern and Sanna Marin shoot down awkward question about their age and gender

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern and Finland’s leader Sanna Marin shot down an unexpected question from a reporter who asked whether the two were meeting because they are both of the same age and gender. The New Zealand and Finnish prime ministers were holding a joint press conference to mark their first face-to-face meeting on Wednesday morning at Auckland’s Government House when a reporter questioned the motive of the meeting.The two discussed global issues and threats to democracy, including the war in Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan.“A lot of people will be wondering are you two just...
AFP

Half of world's democracies in decline: report

Half the world's democratic countries are experiencing an erosion of democracy, intensified by war in Ukraine and economic crisis, an international think tank said in a report on Wednesday. "We're seeing extraordinarily severe headwinds for democracy now, intensified by the political fallout from the economic crisis that started with the pandemic and the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine", International IDEA secretary-general Kevin Casas-Zamora told AFP. "It might be that the credibility of elections is challenged.
The Associated Press

Former President Jiang Zemin, who guided China’s rise, dies

BEIJING (AP) — Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who led his country out of isolation after the crushing of pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, has died, state TV said. He was 96. Jiang died in Shanghai, state...

