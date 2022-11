SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are in south Shreveport attempting to de-escalate a dispute between neighbors Tuesday morning after reports that shots were fired. According to reports, Shreveport SWAT units are on Burgundy Oaks Drive near Williamson Way, attempting to get an 80-year-old woman out of her home after neighbors reported that she fired shots at a neighbor.

