Death toll tops 300 in Indonesian earthquake as search for victims continue

By Melissa Klein
 3 days ago

The death toll from a powerful Indonesian earthquake topped 300 as the search for victims continued Saturday.

Monday’s 5.6 magnitude quake, which was centered in the Cianjur region of the main Indonesian island of Java, injured thousands of people and destroyed tens of thousands of homes. Officials said Friday that 310 people had been killed with at least 24 still missing.

Many of the victims were reportedly children, with 20 killed in just one collapsed school, according to the BBC.

The death toll from a powerful Indonesian earthquake topped 300 as the search continues.
AP
The 5.6 magnitude quake centered in the Cianjur region of the main Indonesia island.
AP
Thousands of people have been injured and displaced in the aftermath of the earthquake.
AP

Photos were taken Saturday in a Cianjur village, which was hit by an earthquake-triggered landslide, show flattened homes with the roofs of some of the structures still standing covered with blue tarps

Rescue workers in hard hats stood on mounds of earth and, in one grim scene, carried a body in an orange bag past a pile of rubble that appeared to have once been a house.

Workers, who spent all day Thursday searching for a 7-year-old in one hard-hit area, tragically found her body Friday morning under three layers of concrete.

Photos showed flattened homes with the roofs of some of the structures still standing covered with blue tarps.
AP
Workers found the body of a 7-year-old girl under three layers of concrete.
AP
A report says many of the victims were children.
AP

Earthquakes are frequent in Indonesia, but this one hit a densely populated area with inadequate infrastructure contributing to the severe damage, experts said.

With Post wires

