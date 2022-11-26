ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

BMW driver arrested after fatal NYC crash with motor scooter

By Dean Balsamini
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The driver of a motor scooter died following a collision with a BMW in Queens, police said.

The deadly incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. Saturday at 37th Avenue and 82nd Street in Jackson Heights, cops said.

The motor scooter driver was headed westbound on 37th Avenue when he collided with a 2021 BMW traveling southbound on 82nd Street, police said.

The scooter operator died at Elmhurst Hospital, the NYPD said.

Police say the incident occurred at 37th Avenue and 82nd Street in Jackson Heights.
The driver was arrested and charges are pending.
The 24-year-old BMW driver remained at the scene.
The 24-year-old BMW driver remained on the scene, and was subsequently arrested, police said. “Charges are pending,” an NYPD spokeswoman said.

Alex Maloon
3d ago

they need to get rid of these scooters or make the drivers have insurance and a license, I see too many if them blowing stop signs, red lights and riding in the parkways in NYC, you want to use the roads on motorized vehicles you should be licensed as well and insured

