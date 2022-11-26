Nick Carter ‘thankful’ for holiday with loved ones after brother Aaron’s death

Nick Carter is “thankful” for “quality time” with family, less than a month after his younger brother, Aaron Carter, died .

“So thankful to spend some quality time with all our loved ones on Thanksgiving,” the Backstreet Boys member, 42, captioned a slideshow on Instagram of him and his relatives on Saturday. “we hope you all had a great time as well. 🙏🏻,”

The sweet snaps included his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, and their three children: son Odin, 6, and daughters, Saoirse, 3, and 1-year-old Pearl.

Several fans wrote in the comments section how it was “so good” to see Nick with a smile on his face after a heartbreaking few weeks.

On Nov. 5, Aaron was found dead at age 34 in the bathtub of his California home.

Cops reportedly found compressed air cans and bottles of pills at scene, but an official cause of death is still pending toxicology results.

After Aaron’s death was announced, Nick posted a series of photos of the two of them on Instagram as a tribute.

“My heart has been broken today,” the “I Want It That Way” singer wrote earlier this month. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.”

He added, “I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”

Nick and Aaron had a strained relationship over the years, with Nick being granted a restraining order against his younger sibling in September 2019.

“The Masked Singer” alum previously claimed that the “I Want Candy” singer confessed that he wanted to kill Nick’s then-pregnant wife and also threatened their sister Angel Carter. Aaron denied the claims.

However, closer to the “Aaron’s Party” singer’s passing, the brothers had intentions to repair their relationship .

Aaron “looked up to Nick” even amid their turmoil. Getty Images

Aaron’s manager, Taylor Helgeson, recently told Page Six exclusively, “I know that they had plans … to get together, to forgive. I don’t know exactly when, but I know that they wanted to — that was the idea.”

Days after Aaron’s death, Nick was seen crying onstage before a tribute to the “How I Beat Shaq” singer at a Backstreet Boys concert.

The band played “No Place” as photos of Nick and Aaron were played onscreen.