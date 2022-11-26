Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Mythic Zeus Junker Queen skin in Overwatch 2
A new Mythic skin is joining the ever-growing list of cosmetics in Overwatch 2, this time taking inspiration from Greek mythology. One of the newest heroes in the Overwatch universe, Junker Queen, will be the recipient of the game’s next Mythic skin with the release of season two on Dec. 6. This skin will be known as Zeus Junker Queen and is clearly inspired by the Greek god of thunder himself.
dotesports.com
Blizzard welcomes Ramattra to Overwatch 2 with new Legendary skin Twitch drop
Prepare to indulge in even more Overwatch 2 content—both in-game and outside of the game—to celebrate the playable release of the leader of Null Sector. Twitch drops are returning alongside the release of Overwatch 2’s second season, beginning with a celebration of the game’s newest hero, Ramattra. Though no specific information has been provided, the new Legendary Ramattra skin available via the drops can be seen in the season overview graphic, appearing to place him in the clothing of a monk.
dotesports.com
Revenant’s ability perks in Apex Legends Mobile will make OG Apex players jealous
Revenant is the next legend releasing in Apex Legends Mobile. In a trailer for the game’s upcoming patch, titled Underworld, developer Respawn Entertainment showed off Revenant’s mobile look and abilities. He’ll be arriving in the game tomorrow, Nov. 29 at 7pm CT alongside a new battle pass, new LTMs, and new holiday celebrations. Players will also be able to try out a new ranked split and purchase new cosmetics from the in-game shop.
dotesports.com
Blizzard to shake up Overwatch 2’s map pool with a new monastery and several returning favorites
The second season of Overwatch 2 is set to be one filled with plenty of changes, including a new hero, a handful of new hero balance updates, and, of course, a plethora of new seasonal content. The iconic locations where heroes do battle will also be receiving a significant update, with big pending changes coming to the map pool.
dotesports.com
The best Overwatch 2 maps for Lúcio
Lúcio was one of the most unique heroes in Overwatch, a status that carried over to the recently-released Overwatch 2. His focus on extremely high mobility and area-of-effect healing makes him both fun to play and useful in a variety of team compositions, particularly the ever-popular dive comp. His cheery personality and lively skins are the cherries on top of a great hero.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2’s second season looks to be, well, mythical
Blizzard Entertainment pulled back the curtain on Overwatch 2’s second season today, revealing a new map, a new Mythic skin, and much more. Blizzard showcased some of the biggest information about season two in a jam-packed trailer posted to Twitter this afternoon. Season two, which will feature the release of new hero Ramattra, will also see the release of the new map Shambali. The map looks to be either a hybrid or escort map since the trailer showed one team pushing a payload; it also looks similar to the existing Nepal control map.
dotesports.com
What is the max lobby size in Warzone 2?
Warzone 2 had landed on consoles, with players all around the world gearing up to take each other on. There are countless players flooding the servers, with weapons, armor, and money to grab as you sprint around the map. But every time you enter a house, it’s already been looted, and there’s usually someone in there waiting to kill you.
dotesports.com
Unlocking your favorite Overwatch 2 heroes is about to get a whole lot easier for new players
New Overwatch 2 players are about to get a lot more freedom in which heroes they unlock for playing the game. As part of the season two details introduced in a new trailer and blog post today, Blizzard revealed that Hero Challenges will be making their way into Overwatch 2 alongside the new season. This feature works similarly to Contracts in VALORANT, where players can select the hero of their choosing to complete missions for and ultimately unlock in full.
dotesports.com
‘Shocked’ MrBeast shuts down Elon Musk’s master plan to build Twitter into YouTube’s big video rival
Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is a fan of some of the things Elon Musk has done, like his efforts to mass produce electric vehicles to help the environment, or speed up space exploration. But even though he draws inspiration from the 51-year-old business magnate and investor, he isn’t convinced...
dotesports.com
More Ultra Beasts and Necrozma teased for Pokemon Go, but an appearance isn’t imminent
Pokémon Go’s last three seasons of content have revolved around the Alola region and introduced many of the Pokémon that have been missing from Gen VI’s Pokédex. But, there has been a special focus placed on the Ultra Beasts that have come and terrorized the world from Ultra Space.
dotesports.com
Over a week after release, are Pokémon fans still mad about the game’s performance?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were released 10 days ago, and it’s fair to say, the title didn’t drop without a hitch. There were bugs running rampant throughout the title. Despite the game being incredibly successful, the journey into the Paldea region has been plagued with bugs left, right, and center, and we don’t mean Rabsca.
dotesports.com
All Dragonriding abilities and passives, and how to unlock them in World of Warcraft
Dragonriding in Dragonflight won’t be just your simple and boorish version of flying where you hop on your mount and fly while AFK. Dragonriding is a new and interactive version of flying packed with unique features like abilities and passives, talents and glyphs, and customizations. Although these features will play a huge role in your Dragonriding adventures, abilities and spells will directly impact how you fly across the Dragon Isles.
dotesports.com
Fortnite ‘Fracture’ event teasers show characters lost in space
Fortnite is one of the most popular live service games in the world thanks to the constant influx of content the game receives. In addition, the game also holds exclusive events that players can only view live, such as the most recent “Collision” event that ended Chapter Three, season two. As players prepare for the “Fracture” event in just a few days, Epic Games is sharing some telling teasers.
dotesports.com
League’s new Mythic item is getting nerfed again—but only in ARAM
Heartsteel, League of Legends‘ newest Mythic item, is being nerfed soon—but not in Summoner’s Rift. It will only be nerfed in ARAM, according to League’s lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison today. Heartsteel has already caused some trouble for the devs after the item instantly became popular when...
dotesports.com
What is a GA in Call of Duty?
One of the hottest talking points around the Call of Duty community is GAs. Every once in a while, the discussion around GAs will take a stranglehold on the CoD community on social media. It’s all anyone wants to talk about, and the opinions are fierce, leading to some spicy takes and arguments on Twitter, Reddit, and more.
dotesports.com
Tanks buffed in latest League preseason patch preview
As League of Legends‘ preseason has rolled on, bruisers have dominated the meta thanks to some key item changes. Their tankier top-lane cousins have been left in the dust, however. According to a tweet posted by League balance team and preseason lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison last night, many...
dotesports.com
DMZ loadout not saving? Here’s what to do
Next year is shaping up to be one of the better ones for Call of Duty. The devs have already introduced some new ways to enjoy the franchise throughout the rest of 2022 and into 2023, including DMZ. DMZ is a completely different game mode for CoD fans since nothing...
dotesports.com
Is The Callisto Protocol coming to Game Pass?
The Callisto Protocol is the latest horror adventure from the mind behind Dead Space, Glenn Schofield. It will be launching on PC and multiple consoles, including the Xbox and PlayStation, so some are curious if it will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. As one of the hottest horror titles...
dotesports.com
68 Legends of Runeterra spoiler cards will reportedly drop today for World Ender expansion
Riot Games is slated to release every Legends of Runeterra spoiler from the final Darkin expansion World Ender today, according to Mobalytics. Spoilers for a new LoR expansion typically start around 10 days prior to its release. But Riot is changing things up for the World Ender expansion. A total of 68 cards are expected to get revealed today. The final Darkin expansion will release one day prior to the Legends of Runeterra World Championship and get showcased at the tournament.
dotesports.com
Warzone 2 crossplay guide | How to play with PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players on the same team
Crossplay has been a staple feature of multiplayer video games for several years, and the feature has returned in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Essentially, crossplay lets Call of Duty players from across systems party up and play multiplayer games together. Regardless of if players are on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, or whatever else, most multiplayer games in the modern era allow for crossplay.
Comments / 0