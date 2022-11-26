Blizzard Entertainment pulled back the curtain on Overwatch 2’s second season today, revealing a new map, a new Mythic skin, and much more. Blizzard showcased some of the biggest information about season two in a jam-packed trailer posted to Twitter this afternoon. Season two, which will feature the release of new hero Ramattra, will also see the release of the new map Shambali. The map looks to be either a hybrid or escort map since the trailer showed one team pushing a payload; it also looks similar to the existing Nepal control map.

13 HOURS AGO