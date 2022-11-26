ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Sam McCall no longer on FSU's roster

Florida State freshman defensive back Sam McCall is no longer on the roster, a school spokesperson confirmed to Noles247 on Tuesday evening. McCall, who released an edit in early November announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal before deleting it and clarifying that he acted emotionally, looks to be on the move for good this time. Exit interviews began this week.
underdogdynasty.com

FAU Potential Coaching Candidates: Travis Trickett

Career Path: In 2019, I went through Trickett’s career and credentials when FAU was looking for a head coach following Lane Kiffin’s departure to Ole Miss. Most of what I wrote then, still applies now, with an added caveat. Trickett, South Florida’s now-former offensive coordinator was able to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WVNews

Florida offensive tackle makes WVU his choice

Recruiting never stops, even for those programs that might be facing a bit of drama. Offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean announced his pledge to the Mountaineer program on Monday morning, just two days after WVU completed its season with a 24-19 win on the road over Oklahoma State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WMBB

Blountstown’s Final Four location to potentially move

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team, poised to visit No. 1 Hawthorne in the Class 1R State Semifinal, might see its game location moved due to safety concerns at Hawthorne High School. According to a reporter with the Gainseville Sun, Hawthorne Principal Ginger Stanford released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the FHSAA’s concerns […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ridaught: Buchholz, Hawthorne back in state semis

In July, I wrote that the Hawthorne and Buchholz football teams had a legitimate chance to bring home a trophy this season. Both teams were coming off long postseason runs in 2021 and there was talent on both sides of the ball for the Hornets and the Bobcats. They are...
HAWTHORNE, FL
mediafeed.org

This is how much the University of Florida will really cost you

The University of Florida, located in Gainesville, is one of the best-rated public universities in the country. University of Florida tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $6,381 for in-state students and $28,659 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national averages for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court

UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university. The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue to investigate. In a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

Limestone quarry operation to reopen in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - City Commissioners unanimously approved a request on Monday night for a special use permit, for a limerock quarry along CR-235. The application on behalf of North Florida Limerock Corporation, asked to restore operations at one site and continue operations at another. Both sites were recently annexed...
NEWBERRY, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Lake City, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Eastside High School soccer team will have a game with Columbia High School on November 29, 2022, 15:00:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LAKE CITY, FL
riverbendnews.org

Paranormal investigation comes to Live Oak

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, the spookiest day of the year, Live Oak was paid a visit by a unique group of people. The Paranormal Investigators of North Florida are a group of adults whose focus is on finding, proving and explaining paranormal activity. “We are a Paranormal Investigating team in North Florida investigating the things that go bump,” their Facebook page says.
LIVE OAK, FL
riverbendnews.org

Man drowns in Suwannee River

On Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 2:14 p.m., a man was reported to have drowned in the Suwannee River at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park. According to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, the man – whose identity has not been released – had been swimming and diving in the river until “he dove in the water and did not come back up.” The man had been underwater for five to 10 minutes when patrons began searching for him. He was eventually found and brought to shore, where patrons proceeded to attempt to resuscitate him with CPR while waiting for emergency services to arrive.
SUWANNEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy