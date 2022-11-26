Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sam McCall no longer on FSU's roster
Florida State freshman defensive back Sam McCall is no longer on the roster, a school spokesperson confirmed to Noles247 on Tuesday evening. McCall, who released an edit in early November announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal before deleting it and clarifying that he acted emotionally, looks to be on the move for good this time. Exit interviews began this week.
'We're still figuring ourselves out': Golden details need for improvement
Following a 29-point loss at the hands of West Virginia, the Florida men’s basketball team, dejected and temporarily fatigued, quickly boarded a cross-country flight and returned to Gainesville in the early hours of the morning. There was little time for discussion in the immediate aftermath of the 1-2 finish...
JUCO DE commit Jaden Jones enjoys OV, ready to arrive at Florida State
This was Jones' first gameday visit to Tallahassee and clearly, it lived up to expectations.
Winston Wright announces that he'll return to FSU in 2023
Winston Wright is returning to Florida State for the 2023 season, he announced on social media Monday morning. The transfer receiver missed the entire 2022 regular season with a leg injury that he suffered in an offseason car accident, derailing his plans to play one season at FSU and then go pro.
underdogdynasty.com
FAU Potential Coaching Candidates: Travis Trickett
Career Path: In 2019, I went through Trickett’s career and credentials when FAU was looking for a head coach following Lane Kiffin’s departure to Ole Miss. Most of what I wrote then, still applies now, with an added caveat. Trickett, South Florida’s now-former offensive coordinator was able to...
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
WVNews
Florida offensive tackle makes WVU his choice
Recruiting never stops, even for those programs that might be facing a bit of drama. Offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean announced his pledge to the Mountaineer program on Monday morning, just two days after WVU completed its season with a 24-19 win on the road over Oklahoma State.
Blountstown’s Final Four location to potentially move
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team, poised to visit No. 1 Hawthorne in the Class 1R State Semifinal, might see its game location moved due to safety concerns at Hawthorne High School. According to a reporter with the Gainseville Sun, Hawthorne Principal Ginger Stanford released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the FHSAA’s concerns […]
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Florida
"Obviously I thought we played really well. Thought we played really well first half and then kind of got a little loose, so I think by and large we played pretty well." "We've got to continue to get better. Rebounding's got to continue to get better and we've got to take better care of the ball."
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ridaught: Buchholz, Hawthorne back in state semis
In July, I wrote that the Hawthorne and Buchholz football teams had a legitimate chance to bring home a trophy this season. Both teams were coming off long postseason runs in 2021 and there was talent on both sides of the ball for the Hornets and the Bobcats. They are...
mediafeed.org
This is how much the University of Florida will really cost you
The University of Florida, located in Gainesville, is one of the best-rated public universities in the country. University of Florida tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $6,381 for in-state students and $28,659 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national averages for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Florida A&M campus
One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a rec center on Florida A&M’s campus Sunday afternoon, according to Tallahassee police.
WCTV
One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court
UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university. The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue to investigate. In a...
WCJB
Limestone quarry operation to reopen in Newberry
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - City Commissioners unanimously approved a request on Monday night for a special use permit, for a limerock quarry along CR-235. The application on behalf of North Florida Limerock Corporation, asked to restore operations at one site and continue operations at another. Both sites were recently annexed...
WSVN-TV
Florida teen who lost leg after shark attack bounces back, cheers 1st football game of senior season
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — From a difficult recovery in the hospital to cheerleading, the teenage victim of a horrifying shark attack in North Florida is bouncing back. Seventeen-year-old Addison Bethea lost her right leg following the June 30 attack off Keaton Beach, near the Florida Panhandle. “I know...
Lake City, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Eastside High School soccer team will have a game with Columbia High School on November 29, 2022, 15:00:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WCJB
HCA Florida Lake City Hospital holds groundbreaking ceremony for a new expansion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida Lake City Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning. They are adding an $88 million two-story tower facility to house an additional catheterization lab, pre-op area, PACU recovery area, and waiting room. The new facilities will expand access to critical interventional radiology services and...
riverbendnews.org
Paranormal investigation comes to Live Oak
On Tuesday, Oct. 31, the spookiest day of the year, Live Oak was paid a visit by a unique group of people. The Paranormal Investigators of North Florida are a group of adults whose focus is on finding, proving and explaining paranormal activity. “We are a Paranormal Investigating team in North Florida investigating the things that go bump,” their Facebook page says.
WCJB
Court weighs Florida Department of Corrections officer’s firing over marijuana use
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - In what could be a first-of-its-kind case in Florida, a former state correctional officer is asking an appeals court to overturn his dismissal for using medical marijuana at the reception center in Lake Butler. Samuel Velez Ortiz, who was a sergeant for the Florida Department of...
riverbendnews.org
Man drowns in Suwannee River
On Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 2:14 p.m., a man was reported to have drowned in the Suwannee River at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park. According to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, the man – whose identity has not been released – had been swimming and diving in the river until “he dove in the water and did not come back up.” The man had been underwater for five to 10 minutes when patrons began searching for him. He was eventually found and brought to shore, where patrons proceeded to attempt to resuscitate him with CPR while waiting for emergency services to arrive.
247Sports
62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0