Score Predictions for Panthers vs Broncos

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
 3 days ago

Our staff picks who will win this week's game between Carolina and Denver.

Schuyler Callihan: Panthers 17, Broncos 13

The first to score wins? No, I'm not kidding either. These offenses have been putrid for the most part, forcing the defensive units to carry the weight. For some reason, I believe the Panthers offense will have more success with Sam Darnold under center. Is 17 points a lot? No, but this will be the first real game he's played in almost a year. This one will be very similar to last week's game against Baltimore but with just a few more points on the board. Panthers win a tight one.

Ian Black: Broncos 20 Panthers 13

Both offenses have been complete dumpster fires this season, so this is probably going to be an ugly one. The Russell Wilson experience has not gone as planned at all for the Broncos, and the Panthers are turning back to last season’s starting quarterback, Sam Darnold, because things have been so rough. Darnold was done no favors by having to make his first start of the season against the insanely productive Denver defense. This is matchup is winnable for both sides due to the high-variance nature of low-scoring affairs, but the Broncos defense definitely gives them the edge.

Matt Welch: Broncos 17, Panthers 14

If you like bad football, boy do we have the matchup for you! Outside of Carolina’s defense playing mostly solid to this point in the season, there’s not much to watch for in this game. Wilson has struggled to find any consistency with Denver and the Panthers’ QB carousel leaves much to be desired. Carolina could easily get the W here, but I don’t think the offense has it in em with the product that will be trotted out onto the field. Broncos by 3.

AllPanthers

