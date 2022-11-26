ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Rhule officially named head coach at Nebraska

One day after word of negotiations had leaked, Nebraska officially named former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule its new head coach on Saturday morning.

The contract will be for eight seasons, and the school plans to introduce Rhule in a press conference in Lincoln on Monday.

