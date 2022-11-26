ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Report: Auburn, Hugh Freeze in talks on coaching job

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XE0n_0jORYJVi00

Liberty's Hugh Freeze has held talks with Auburn officials about becoming the school's next football coach, ESPN reported on Saturday.

Per the report, the Tigers are not expected to make a formal offer until after Saturday's game against Alabama.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News-Herald

News-Herald

Lenoir City, TN
754
Followers
2K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.

 https://www.news-herald.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy