ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

World Cup Watch Party: Local hotspot expecting to hit capacity again

AUSTIN, Texas - Soccer fans are ready to root on Team USA this morning. The US takes on Iran on FOX 7 at 1 p.m. CST, but the party starts at 11 a.m. at Haymaker. The East Austin bar and restaurant has been filled to capacity every day with soccer fans for their World Cup watch parties.
AUSTIN, TX
texashsfootball.com

High School Broadcast Team Banned From Booth

New Braunfels Broadcast Team Kept From Broadcast Booth, Blames Disgraced San Marcos ISD. Despite New Braunfels getting clobbered by Westlake two weeks ago, Unicorns fans took another loss… if they were trying to listen to KGNB/KNBT. Broadcasters Travis Steel and Ben Campos called the game in the bleachers, broadcasting...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
The Spun

Texas Longhorns Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

The college football transfer portal is going to be active in the coming weeks, with hundreds of players looking for new homes. There will be plenty of quarterbacks on the move, and one of them will apparently be Hudson Card of Texas. Card will be entering the portal and plans to enroll at another Power 5 school, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football transfer portal tracker: Which players are leaving in 2023?

With the regular season wrapped up for Texas football, there will start to be a lot of attention paid to the movement that occurs in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Maybe more so than ever before, Texas is bound to see a lot of movement in the transfer portal heading into the 2023 offseason. We did see a lot of big names move around in the transfer portal last offseason. But in terms of the pure quantity of players that could be in the portal in the next few months, it’s looking like it could be in the thousands.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Study: Austin No. 1 college city in US

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has been ranked as the No. 1 college city in the U.S., new data says. In a new study from WalletHub, Austin came out on top from a pool of 415 cities across the U.S. The overall ranking, which is determined by a culmination of three metrics, placed Austin at No. 1 with a total score of 63.27. Second place went to Ann Arbor, Michigan, the home of the University of Michigan Wolverines, with a score of 61.28.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Longhorns move to No. 21 in AP Top 25, USA Today Coaches Poll

After their 38-27 win over Baylor on Friday, the Longhorns are now No. 21 in both polls. In the AP Top 25, Texas earned 316 points and fell between No. 20 South Carolina and No. 22 Central Florida. In the coaches poll, Texas earned 292 points and landed between No. 20 South Carolina and No. 22 North Carolina.
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $3.9 Million, This French Influenced Home in Austin Texas showcases Exceptional Old World Craftsmanship Accompanied by Modern Features

208 Bella Riva Drive Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 208 Bella Riva Drive, Austin, Texas seated on a well-manicured acre lot with complete privacy and lake views in the coveted gated community of Costa Bella on Lake Travis boasting timeless, high-quality craftsmanship abounds in every corner. This Home in Austin offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 208 Bella Riva Drive, please contact Amber Hart (Phone: 512-415-9023) & Eric Copper (Phone: ) at Keller Williams for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

World Cup recipe idea, an Iranian dish called Tachin

AUSTIN, Texas - A huge part of any sport is the food you eat while watching it. Ahead of today's World Cup matchup against Iran, FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi shows us an Iranian recipe you can recreate at home. The recipe is called "tachin" or "tachin ba morgh" (tachin...
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

If You Love Pigs, a New Airbnb Opening in Smithville, Texas in 2023 Will be a Must Visit

Pigs get a bad wrap. Sure, they roll around in the mud and don't exactly eat the most tasty food but they are awesome animals. They show just about the same love as a dog and are fairly smart. Plus, they're just loveable and adorable and you want to hug them and squeeze them and call them George. That's why this news coming from a pig rescue outside of Austin, Texas is pretty cool as they will have a very unique Airbnb available next year where you can stay with their pigs.
SMITHVILLE, TX
Axios

4 places to grab lunch under $12 in Austin

Looking for a place to grab a quick and cheap lunch? We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $12 or less. What's on the menu: Burgers, fries, banana bread, cookies and milkshakes. Cost: Breakfast burger (starting at $2.10), hamburger combo ($6.70), double cheeseburger combo ($8.30), chicken burger...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Sinaloa native Gabriela Bucio dominating Central Texas restaurant, bar scene

AUSTIN, Texas - Small Business Saturday is essential for many locally owned businesses and thanks to the community Gabriela Bucio has created, Central Texas is always supporting her latest venture. "This is my office at a home in downtown," Bucio says showing us the headquarters of Gabriela’s Group, the company...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Giving Tuesday: How to support Austin communities in need

AUSTIN, Texas - Tuesday, November 29 is Giving Tuesday, a global day of generosity and giving back to our local communities after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. I Live Here I Give Here is the official Central Texas leader for Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday raised $900 million for thousands of...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

US Marshals arrest man in Colorado in connection to missing Austin man

AUSTIN, Texas - The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in connection to an Austin missing man. Austin police said Justin Haden has been missing since Nov. 1. On Nov. 23, US Marshals arrested Gavin Roberts, 26, who was wanted by the Austin Police Department (APD) for tampering with physical evidence of a human corpse.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy