With the regular season wrapped up for Texas football, there will start to be a lot of attention paid to the movement that occurs in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Maybe more so than ever before, Texas is bound to see a lot of movement in the transfer portal heading into the 2023 offseason. We did see a lot of big names move around in the transfer portal last offseason. But in terms of the pure quantity of players that could be in the portal in the next few months, it’s looking like it could be in the thousands.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO