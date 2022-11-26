ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leftover turkey? How long is it safe to eat?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Talia Naquin
 3 days ago

( WJW ) – While the Thanksgiving feast is over for most, how to keep those leftovers to keep on giving is important, too.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture , there are important safety steps to follow.

  • Two-hour rule: Perishable food that isn’t refrigerated within two hours of coming out of the oven or refrigerator can become unsafe. Bacteria can multiply quickly between 40 F and 140 F.
  • Use shallow containers in the refrigerator until the Monday after Thanksgiving.
  • Eat or freeze leftovers within four days.
  • Reheat leftovers to 165 F. Sauce or gravy should be brought to a rolling boil.
  • If microwaving to reheat, remember that microwaves have cold spots and you should check the internal temperature of the food in several places.
  • It’s safe to reheat frozen leftovers without thawing first.

If you have questions about food safety, you can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854).

