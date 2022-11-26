Leftover turkey? How long is it safe to eat?
( WJW ) – While the Thanksgiving feast is over for most, how to keep those leftovers to keep on giving is important, too.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture , there are important safety steps to follow.Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44
- Two-hour rule: Perishable food that isn’t refrigerated within two hours of coming out of the oven or refrigerator can become unsafe. Bacteria can multiply quickly between 40 F and 140 F.
- Use shallow containers in the refrigerator until the Monday after Thanksgiving.
- Eat or freeze leftovers within four days.
- Reheat leftovers to 165 F. Sauce or gravy should be brought to a rolling boil.
- If microwaving to reheat, remember that microwaves have cold spots and you should check the internal temperature of the food in several places.
- It’s safe to reheat frozen leftovers without thawing first.
If you have questions about food safety, you can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854).Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
Comments / 0