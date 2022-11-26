ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, MO

KOMU

Columbia police make arrest in response to November 2 incident

The Columbia Police Department made an arrest Tuesday in relation to an incident that involved exchanged gunfire and a vehicle collision on Clark Lane on November 2. Noah Solbrekken, 23, was arrested by the Columbia Police Department and charged with first degree assault. He was identified as the main suspect through the investigation process during which probable cause for his arrest was established.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia man charged after shots fired incident on Paris Road

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shots fired incident on Paris Road Monday. Montrez Ricketts, 43, of Columbia, is charged with three counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He was taken into custody without incident...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Four juveniles detained after Battle High altercation

COLUMBIA — Columbia police detained four juveniles Tuesday morning for involvement in an altercation at Battle High School, according to the police department. In the tweet, CPD said officers responded at approximately 10:50 a.m. Columbia Public Schools Safety and Security staff determined the altercation was between several male students.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MSHP reports 8 traffic fatalities deaths during Thanksgiving weekend

JEFFERSON CITY - Eight people died in traffic crashes during this year's Thanksgiving holiday counting period, which ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. A total of two drownings occurred, and there were no boating crashes or boating deaths. During 2022's Thanksgiving holiday counting...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOMU

Woman and dog extricated after crash on Route B

BOONE COUNTY - Two drivers were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision on Route B near Mount Zion Church Road Sunday night. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found three vehicles involved. The crash occurred as Jaelyn Murry, 23, was traveling northbound...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Three individuals detained after shots fired on Paris Road

COLUMBIA - Three individuals were detained after shots were fired between two vehicles on Paris Road Monday afternoon. The Columbia Police Department said it responded to the 2400 block of Paris Road around noon after shots were fired. There was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles, police said. One...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Road maintenance closes two roads in Boone County

COLUMBIA − The Boone County Commission said Boone County Road and Bridge will close two roads for maintenance. According to a press release, Memar Road, 0.29 miles north of Whilhite Road and 1.17 miles south of Evert School Road, will be closed for a culvert replacement on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Former Columbia physician appears in court Tuesday

COLUMBIA - A former Columbia physician appeared in court remotely Tuesday for his arraignment on charges of first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault. Travis Birkhead was arrested in October after an incident outside of a bar in the 2100 block of Business Loop 70. Birkhead asked Judge Josh Devine to review...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Road work scheduled for North Garth Avenue and Proctor Drive starting Tuesday

COLUMBIA - A contractor for Columbia Public Works will perform mill and overlay pavement maintenance operations on two city streets, starting Tuesday. Pavement maintenance work will be performed on North Garth Avenue between Business Loop 70 West and Interstate 70. Work will also be performed on Proctor Drive starting at Bear Creek Drive and extending approximately 1,200 feet toward Proctor Park, according to a press release.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Parks and Recreation to host commemorative poster unveiling

COLUMBIA - In preparation for the CoMoGives campaign, Columbia Parks and Recreation unveil a commemorative parks system poster for the Parks and Recreation Fund. The unveiling will be held Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 5:15 to 7 p.m. at Walt’s Bike Shop, located at 1217 Rogers Street. The artwork is...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia construction company owner pleads guilty to deceptive business practices

A Columbia man pleaded guilty Monday to 11 charges of deceptive business practices and financial exploitation of the elderly. Blake Mahoney, 29, was arrested in January after multiple complaints to the Better Business Bureau that his company, MO State Construction, had failed to follow through on contracted building projects after receiving upfront payment.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia man is thankful as shelters open for winter season

COLUMBIA - Frank White has been homeless for almost three years. He says that that the cold weather is the toughest part. "The hardest part is that it's winter now," White said. "Some people don't have coats. The people that I know don't have money and they've been freezing living out here."
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 28

Thanksgiving travelers check out COU's new terminal. The Transportation Security Administration reported over 2 million travelers at security checkpoints across the U.S this weekend. According to FlightAware, on Sunday there were over 6,000 delayed flights and nearly 200 canceled flights in the U.S. as of 9 p.m. At Columbia Regional...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MU, other area colleges have varying gun policies on campus

Incidents of mass violence on college campuses like the shooting at University of Virginia have sparked an increased level of concern about gun laws and other campus safety issues in Columbia and on college campuses. At MU, carrying concealed or open firearms is against campus policy, but firearms can legally...
COLUMBIA, MO

