KOMU
Fulton man wanted in connection to shooting in southern Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - A Fulton man is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in southern Boone County over the weekend. Boone County Sheriff's deputies said Monday that Dustin Higgins, 33, has a no-bond warrant issued for his arrest. He is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
KOMU
Woodridge Drive in east Columbia reopens after police incident
COLUMBIA - Part of Woodridge Drive was closed for a "police incident" Tuesday afternoon. Police said they responded for an assault call but nothing was found. The road was closed from North Evergreen Court to South Evergreen Court for a short amount of time.
KOMU
Columbia police make arrest in response to November 2 incident
The Columbia Police Department made an arrest Tuesday in relation to an incident that involved exchanged gunfire and a vehicle collision on Clark Lane on November 2. Noah Solbrekken, 23, was arrested by the Columbia Police Department and charged with first degree assault. He was identified as the main suspect through the investigation process during which probable cause for his arrest was established.
KOMU
Columbia man charged after shots fired incident on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shots fired incident on Paris Road Monday. Montrez Ricketts, 43, of Columbia, is charged with three counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He was taken into custody without incident...
KOMU
Four juveniles detained after Battle High altercation
COLUMBIA — Columbia police detained four juveniles Tuesday morning for involvement in an altercation at Battle High School, according to the police department. In the tweet, CPD said officers responded at approximately 10:50 a.m. Columbia Public Schools Safety and Security staff determined the altercation was between several male students.
KOMU
MSHP reports 8 traffic fatalities deaths during Thanksgiving weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - Eight people died in traffic crashes during this year's Thanksgiving holiday counting period, which ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. A total of two drownings occurred, and there were no boating crashes or boating deaths. During 2022's Thanksgiving holiday counting...
KOMU
Woman and dog extricated after crash on Route B
BOONE COUNTY - Two drivers were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision on Route B near Mount Zion Church Road Sunday night. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found three vehicles involved. The crash occurred as Jaelyn Murry, 23, was traveling northbound...
KOMU
Three individuals detained after shots fired on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - Three individuals were detained after shots were fired between two vehicles on Paris Road Monday afternoon. The Columbia Police Department said it responded to the 2400 block of Paris Road around noon after shots were fired. There was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles, police said. One...
KOMU
Road maintenance closes two roads in Boone County
COLUMBIA − The Boone County Commission said Boone County Road and Bridge will close two roads for maintenance. According to a press release, Memar Road, 0.29 miles north of Whilhite Road and 1.17 miles south of Evert School Road, will be closed for a culvert replacement on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
KOMU
Former Columbia physician appears in court Tuesday
COLUMBIA - A former Columbia physician appeared in court remotely Tuesday for his arraignment on charges of first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault. Travis Birkhead was arrested in October after an incident outside of a bar in the 2100 block of Business Loop 70. Birkhead asked Judge Josh Devine to review...
KOMU
Road work scheduled for North Garth Avenue and Proctor Drive starting Tuesday
COLUMBIA - A contractor for Columbia Public Works will perform mill and overlay pavement maintenance operations on two city streets, starting Tuesday. Pavement maintenance work will be performed on North Garth Avenue between Business Loop 70 West and Interstate 70. Work will also be performed on Proctor Drive starting at Bear Creek Drive and extending approximately 1,200 feet toward Proctor Park, according to a press release.
KOMU
COVID booster clinics to be held in Hallsville, Harrisburg and Centralia
BOONE COUNTY — COVID booster clinics will be held this week by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services. No appointments are needed, as the clinics are walk-in only. The clinics will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the following days:. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Hallsville...
KOMU
Holiday lights display returns to Veterans United Home Loans for third consecutive year
COLUMBIA − Veterans United Home Loans is bringing back its drive-thru holiday light spectacular for the third consecutive year. Beginning Dec. 7 until Dec. 18, the 2022 Bright Lights/Holiday Nights display will be open to the public, free of charge, from 7 to 10:30 p.m., at 550 Veterans United Drive.
KOMU
Columbia Parks and Recreation to host commemorative poster unveiling
COLUMBIA - In preparation for the CoMoGives campaign, Columbia Parks and Recreation unveil a commemorative parks system poster for the Parks and Recreation Fund. The unveiling will be held Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 5:15 to 7 p.m. at Walt’s Bike Shop, located at 1217 Rogers Street. The artwork is...
KOMU
Columbia construction company owner pleads guilty to deceptive business practices
A Columbia man pleaded guilty Monday to 11 charges of deceptive business practices and financial exploitation of the elderly. Blake Mahoney, 29, was arrested in January after multiple complaints to the Better Business Bureau that his company, MO State Construction, had failed to follow through on contracted building projects after receiving upfront payment.
KOMU
Columbia man is thankful as shelters open for winter season
COLUMBIA - Frank White has been homeless for almost three years. He says that that the cold weather is the toughest part. "The hardest part is that it's winter now," White said. "Some people don't have coats. The people that I know don't have money and they've been freezing living out here."
KOMU
Boone County sees last Cyber Monday without out-of-state, online vendor taxes
BOONE COUNTY - Nov. 28 is the last Cyber Monday in which the “Wayfair tax” and Proposition 1 won’t apply to Boone County residents. Voters approved the taxes in April. The Boone County use tax imposes a 1.75% tax, the same as the county sales tax. Similarly, the Columbia use tax imposes a 2% tax on out-of-state online stores.
KOMU
Annual CoMoGives campaign starts on Giving Tuesday with a bigger goal this year
COLUMBIA – Nov. 29 is this year's Giving Tuesday. Every year, the Tuesday following Thanksgiving is known as Giving Tuesday, when people are encouraged to give back and donate to their communities. In mid-Missouri, the CoMoGives campaign is an annual online fundraiser that supports 153 nonprofit organizations in Columbia...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving travelers check out COU's new terminal. The Transportation Security Administration reported over 2 million travelers at security checkpoints across the U.S this weekend. According to FlightAware, on Sunday there were over 6,000 delayed flights and nearly 200 canceled flights in the U.S. as of 9 p.m. At Columbia Regional...
KOMU
MU, other area colleges have varying gun policies on campus
Incidents of mass violence on college campuses like the shooting at University of Virginia have sparked an increased level of concern about gun laws and other campus safety issues in Columbia and on college campuses. At MU, carrying concealed or open firearms is against campus policy, but firearms can legally...
