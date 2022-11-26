Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Court: Cop who shot Castile wrongly denied teaching license
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday that a state board must reconsider its rejection of a substitute teaching license for the former police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile in 2016. Jeronimo Yanez applied to be a substitute teacher in 2020, but his application...
WDIO-TV
Red Lake man sentenced to 12 Years in prison for murder
A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 144 months, or 12 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for a 2020 murder that took place on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. The sentencing details was announced by United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger on Tuesday. According...
WDIO-TV
Survivor of Virginia Walmart mass shooting files $50M suit
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived last week’s mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.”
WDIO-TV
Biden in Michigan to visit computer chip plant, push agenda
BAY CITY, Michigan (AP) — President Joe Biden hit the road Tuesday to push his economic agenda, aiming to maintain momentum after his party’s better-than-expected showing in the midterm elections. Biden visited Bay City, Michigan, on Tuesday to highlight a $300 million expansion of a semiconductor manufacturing plant....
WDIO-TV
Colorado governor visits shooting site as community heals
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — In a crowded brewery, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis embraced Richard Fierro, the veteran hailed as a hero after tackling a shooter who killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q last week. There was a festive atmosphere Tuesday at...
WDIO-TV
Arizona counties face deadline to certify 2022 election
PHOENIX (AP) — Six Arizona counties must decide Monday whether to certify 2022 election results amid pressure from some Republicans not to officially approve a vote count that had Democrats winning for U.S. Senate, governor and other statewide races. Election results have largely been certified without issue in jurisdictions...
WDIO-TV
Colorado shooting victim ‘wanted to save the family I found’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A member of the U.S. Navy who was injured while helping prevent further harm during a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado last weekend said Sunday that he “simply wanted to save the family that I found.”. Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas...
WDIO-TV
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that’s fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for...
WDIO-TV
Unemployment benefits running out for Northshore Mining employees
Now that they’ve been laid off for six months, Northshore Mining employees are seeing an end to their unemployment benefits. And it’s coming right during the holidays. State Senator-elect Grant Hauschild said that he will press to extend Unemployment Insurance benefits for workers laid off because of Northshore Mining’s ongoing idling when the Legislature reconvenes in January.
WDIO-TV
Hawaii volcano eruption has some on alert, draws onlookers
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The first eruption in 38 years of the world’s largest active volcano is attracting onlookers to a national park for “spectacular” views of the event, and it’s also dredging up bad memories among some Hawaii residents who have been through harrowing volcanic experiences in the past.
WDIO-TV
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities. The eruption began late Sunday night in...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: A couple rounds of snow ahead
A couple of rounds of snow kick off the workweek. Our Monday features a warm front sweeping the region. Snow arrives from the west in north central Minnesota in the late morning and sweeps northeast Minnesota through the afternoon with the Twin Ports on the southern edge of snow chances. Amounts will be generally less than an inch. Tuesday brings another round of snow, this time focusing on Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all but Douglas County from 6 am Tuesday until midnight.
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Snow diminishes tonight
A rather robust area of low pressure is responsible for snowfall across the southern and eastern portions of the Northland. Road conditions will continue to be difficult around the shore of Lake Superior and south through Wisconsin. Even Interstate 35 is slick for and has stretches of slow travel due to the snow from Duluth all the way to Minneapolis. Many of the warning and advisories will expire late tonight.
Comments / 0