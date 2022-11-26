Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Wedding Announcement: Romango and Bingham
Jaden Romango and Dustin Bingham are happy to announce their marriage on September 29, 2022. Their wedding ceremony was held at the Neon museum in Las Vegas, Nevada with their closest friends and family. They also celebrated their marriage with local friends and family on November 5 at the Island Pavilion in Green River.
sweetwaternow.com
Generosity Drives the Mission of Unknown Saints Riders’ Club
It began as a simple concept sketched out on a napkin seven years ago. Sid Dusel and Troy Fellbaum were brainstorming ways to help the veteran community in Sweetwater County while keeping their efforts somewhat discreet. Unfortunately, Troy passed away in 2015 and Sid put the idea on the back...
sweetwaternow.com
Pamela Jelaca (February 5, 1950 – November 26, 2022)
Pamela Jelaca peacefully passed away at the age of 72 while surrounded by family at her home on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Pam was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on February 5, 1950, the daughter of Donald McKay and Shirley McGee McKay. Robert “Bob” Morrissey would later become her stepfather.
sweetwaternow.com
Michael May (June 19, 1969 – November 19, 2022)
Michael May, 53, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs. He was born on June 19, 1969 in Rock Springs, WY, the son of Robert May and Elizabeth Rose Bernard. Mike graduated from the Rock Springs High School and worked as a mechanic for...
sweetwaternow.com
Maryellen Tuttle (November 10, 1945 – November 27, 2022)
Maryellen Tuttle, 77, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Mission at Castle Rock Center in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River. Wyoming for 42 years and former resident of Sunset, Utah. She was born November 10, 1945 in Ogden, Utah; the daughter of Sterling Barnes...
wyo4news.com
Man stops to help an accident that happened on I-80 yesterday
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — According to the Green River Fire Department Facebook page, at approximately 2:59 p.m. yesterday, November 28, 2022, the Green River Fire Department was paged to an accident at mile marker 82, I-80 westbound. It was reported as a pickup that lost control on icy roads and flipped, lying upside down in the median. Upon arrival, the GRFD found that there were still occupants in the vehicle.
wyo4news.com
Green River was not the original county seat of Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The back-and-forth story of Sweetwater County, Wyoming’s two county seats – South Pass City and Green River – is the subject of a new article on the website of the University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River said today.
Suspect Sought In Wyoming Auto Parts Theft Case
Police in Rock Springs are looking for a suspect in a theft from an auto parts store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post says the man shown in the above photo was involved in a recent theft from NAPA Auto Parts in Rock Springs.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 27 – November 28, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Comments / 1