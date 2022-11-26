ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks vs. Raiders Week 12: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

By Timm Hamm
 3 days ago

The Seahawks host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Lumen Field in a game between two teams heading in different directions.

The Seattle Seahawks host the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field on Sunday in a matchup of two teams seemingly headed in different directions on the field.

The Seahawks sit at 6-4, tied with the San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC West. Seattle has won four of its last five and five of its last seven. Seattle plays five of its final seven games at home and only has one more game outside the Pacific time zone.

"I'm tired of traveling. I'm tired of being on planes, leaving on Friday or Saturday," wide receiver DK Metcalf said. "I'm just happy to be back in front of the 12s (Seattle's fans) for five more games. I know they are excited to have us back."

Meanwhile, over in the AFC West, the Raiders are 3-7 and in third place. Las Vegas has lost three of its last four and four of its last six.

The Raiders beat the Seattle rival Denver Broncos last week in overtime, helping the Seahawks in the process. Every Denver loss improves Seattle's draft position since they own the Broncos' first-round pick in 2023.

WHAT: Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) at Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

WHERE: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington (68,470)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 26, 2022, 1:05 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV ( try it free )

RADIO: Seattle Sports 710AM | KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Las Vegas Raiders +3.5 (-110), Seattle Seahawks -3.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 47.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Las Vegas Raiders +165, Seattle Seahawks -200

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with AllSeahawks.com .

