Seahawks QB Geno Smith Has Respectable Fear, Familiarity with Raiders Defense

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith doesn't need to be told twice about the dangers the Las Vegas Raiders defense can present.

The Seattle Seahawks have a significant advantage on paper ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field.

Seattle (6-4) is fighting for a divisional title while the Raiders (3-7) are in contention for the No. 1 overall pick. But records will matter little on Sunday for a Raiders team that, while filled to the brim with talent, will also have an upset on its mind.

Vegas' offense is star-studded with guys like receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs. But for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, he's not taking the Raiders' defense lightly, one that features some big names as well.

"We have to be on top of every single part of our game and make sure that we are communicating and executing to the best of our ability," Smith said.

Smith had to name a few of the high-level defenders he'll have to avoid in order to secure a win for the Seahawks coming out of the bye week.

“I see a really talented defense," Smith said. "It starts up front, Maxx Crosby is one of the better defensive ends in the game. They have Chandler Jones, another monster defensive end. I’ve been playing him for what feels like my whole life. They are really stout up front."

Headed into Sunday, Crosby is tied for fifth in sacks (nine) and has continued to be one of the best pass-rushers in the league.

But as a team, the Raiders' defense has room for improvement. Las Vegas is allowing the sixth-most yards per game (370.5) and the ninth-most points per game (24.2). On the bright side, the Raiders haven't allowed their last five opponents to score over 30 points, though Las Vegas is 2-3 in those games.

The Seahawks are nearing that 30-point mark on their points-per-game average (25.7), which is fifth-most in the league. They'll likely need to score 30 or more against the Raiders in order to keep up with Adams and Jacobs.

Seattle has had an extra week off to think about Sunday's game. But time will tell if the team mentality of not overlooking Vegas rings true when the two teams kick off at 1:05 p.m. PT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.