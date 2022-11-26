ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NESN

Richard Sherman Ribs Zach Wilson With Tweets During Bears-Jets

Richard Sherman could see a difference in the Jets offense Sunday afternoon. New York received immediate success from Week 12 starting quarterback Mike White, who replaced Zach Wilson after the latter was benched in wake of a dreadful performance in New England. White completed 16 of his 20 first-half pass attempts against the Chicago Bears for 235 yards with two touchdowns. The fifth-year pro also didn’t throw an interception and only took one sack to help New York take a 17-10 lead into the break.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Has Career Day At Expense Of Seahawks Bettors

Josh McDaniels appeared to seek out new ways to lose Sunday, but luckily for the Raiders, Josh Jacobs was him. Las Vegas made questionable fourth-down decisions and lacked aggression down the stretch, but its Pro Bowl running back scored a game-winning 86-yard touchdown in overtime to beat the Seahawks in Seattle, 40-34. The win was the Raiders’ second straight in an overtime period.
SEATTLE, WA
The Denver Gazette

Ouch! Broncos-Chiefs flexed out of Sunday Night Football

The Broncos are so bad the NFL has decided they're not worth America's time. Denver, which was scheduled to play the Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday Night Football Dec. 11, has been flexed out of its final prime time game of the season, the NFL announced Tuesday night. The Broncos (3-8) and Chiefs (9-2) will now play at 2:05 p.m. that Sunday and have been replaced by the Dolphins (8-3) at the Chargers (6-5) — a pair of contenders competing for...
DENVER, CO
NESN

Would Bill Belichick Fire His Own Sons? Ex-Patriots Coach Shares Theory

Bill Belichick obviously is all business as head coach of the Patriots. But with two sons — linebackers coach Steve Belichick and safeties coach Brian Belichick — on New England’s staff, it’s fair to wonder whether he’d ever consider firing them if things really went sideways in Foxboro.
NESN

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Expected to Play in Week 13

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) is expected to return in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase hasn’t played since Week 7, but Cincinnati has fared pretty well without him, going 3-1 during his absence. His return couldn’t come at a better time, as the Bengals could make the top of the AFC interesting with an upset home victory over the Chiefs on Sunday. Tied atop the division with the Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals are seeking back-to-back division titles for the first time since 1982.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Bears WR Darnell Mooney Done for Season

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle) is out for the remainder of the season. It’s another crucial blow to the Chicago offense that seemed to be hitting its stride before Mooney and quarterback Justin Fields went down. The Bears may finish in the cellar of the NFC North, but Fields and the team have shown enough for fans to be excited about heading into next season. Something that will be worth keeping an eye on is if Mooney remains the team’s top option at wide receiver in 2023 or if the front office decides to make moves in free agency or in April’s draft.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Patriots Injury Report: Defensive Back Sidelined With New Illness

The New England Patriots were down a defensive back at their final practice of Buffalo Bills week. Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers sat out Tuesday’s practice with an illness, putting his availability for Thursday night’s game at Gillette Stadium in question. Peppers was seen with a sleeve over his nose and mouth in the locker room Monday. The 27-year-old has played in every game this season, tallying 38 tackles and one fumble recovery.
NESN

Aaron Rodgers Injury: Packers QB Says He’s Good To Go For Bears Game

The Green Bay Packers are technically still alive, and Aaron Rodgers received good injury news, so the quarterback has declared himself good to go for Sunday. Rodgers left Green Bay’s Sunday night road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles due to a rib injury, fearing he might have punctured a lung. The lung was OK, but Rodgers on Sunday said he’d need to undergo more tests before determining his status for Week 13 against the Chicago Bears.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Play to Win! NFL Impact of Analytics?

With 14 seconds remaining in Duval, the Jacksonville Jaguars were an extra point away from producing the first tie in their back-and-forth contest (seven lead changes) with the Baltimore Ravens. Eschewing the nearly automatic PAT, the Jags went for two. They went for the win. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence connected with...
NESN

Chiefs Expected to Sign RB Melvin Gordon to Practice Squad

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign free-agent running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. It felt likely that Gordon would end up somewhere, as it’s clear he still has something left in the tank. The reason for his release by Denver was constant fumbling. In 41 games with the Broncos, Gordon coughed the football up 12 times, including in his final game with the team in Week 11. With an unimpressive and injured Kansas City backfield, Gordon could be in the mix pretty soon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Officially Reinstated

Coming off a 23-17 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cleveland Browns are set to welcome their prized offseason acquisition. As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports, star quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially been reinstated and will start Week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans. Watson...
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Colts’ Jeff Saturday Walks Back Defense Of Awful Timeout Usage

The Jeff Saturday era in Indianapolis got off to a hot start, but has slowly wilted over the course of three weeks — just like the Colts’ playoff chances. After opening up his coaching career with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, despite immediately going against his word and swapping starting quarterbacks, Saturday has seen his Colts drop two consecutive games by a total of eight points. First, it was a loss to the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles. Understandable given the way each team has played over the course of the season. Then, it was a loss to the 4-7 Pittsburgh Steelers where Saturday failed to use two of his final three timeouts in a one-score game where his team was driving down the field. Less understandable.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

Has Robert Saleh Reconsidered Jets QB Plan With Mike White-Zach Wilson?

The New York Jets quarterback room continues to have question marks moving forward despite Mike White’s performance Sunday. Jets head coach Robert Saleh made the decision to bench Zach Wilson in favor of White for their Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears after Wilson had an impressively bad showing against the New England Patriots in Week 11. White answered the call with arguably the best outing of any Jets quarterback this year as he finished the game against the Bears with 325 yards through the air, three touchdowns, a 149.3 passer rating, and most importantly — a win.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

NESN

