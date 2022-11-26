Read full article on original website
Did Robert Saleh Take Dig At Zach Wilson After Mike White, Jets Win?
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had a rough few weeks, and his head coach didn?t make things easier on him. The Jets bounced back from a pair of ugly losses to the New England Patriots with a huge win Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears, 31-10, at MetLife Stadium. They did so behind the arm of Mike White, who was named starter by Robert Saleh after a tumultuous week by Wilson, both on and off the field.
Broncos Season Hits Low With Russell Wilson-Teammate Confrontation
The first 12 weeks of the 2022-23 season have been disastrous for the Denver Broncos, but Sunday seemed to mark a brand new low point. After acquiring Russell Wilson for a boatload of draft picks this past offseason, it was expected the Broncos would be among the contenders in the AFC with the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback under center. Instead, they are 3-8 through 12 weeks and seem to be on a track for more change this coming offseason.
Richard Sherman Ribs Zach Wilson With Tweets During Bears-Jets
Richard Sherman could see a difference in the Jets offense Sunday afternoon. New York received immediate success from Week 12 starting quarterback Mike White, who replaced Zach Wilson after the latter was benched in wake of a dreadful performance in New England. White completed 16 of his 20 first-half pass attempts against the Chicago Bears for 235 yards with two touchdowns. The fifth-year pro also didn’t throw an interception and only took one sack to help New York take a 17-10 lead into the break.
Russell Wilson Assures ‘No Animosity’ With Broncos Teammate After Loss
Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense continued their struggles as Denver reached a new low Sunday. The Carolina Panthers pulled off a 23-10 win over the Broncos in Week 12. Sam Darnold got his first start of the 2022-23 NFL season and slightly outplayed Wilson. The fifth-year quarterback threw for 11-of-19 for 164 yards and a touchdown compared to his counterpart’s 19-of-35 day for 142 yards and one touchdown pass.
Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Has Career Day At Expense Of Seahawks Bettors
Josh McDaniels appeared to seek out new ways to lose Sunday, but luckily for the Raiders, Josh Jacobs was him. Las Vegas made questionable fourth-down decisions and lacked aggression down the stretch, but its Pro Bowl running back scored a game-winning 86-yard touchdown in overtime to beat the Seahawks in Seattle, 40-34. The win was the Raiders’ second straight in an overtime period.
Lamar Jackson Deletes Insensitive Tweet In Response To Critic
Sunday was a rough one for Lamar Jackson, and the superstar quarterback aired out his frustration on social media. A Twitter user took aim at Jackson after the signal-caller’s underwhelming Week 12 performance at TIAA Bank Field, where Baltimore was upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The critic argued the Ravens should not fulfill Jackson’s reported contract desires and instead let the two-time Pro Bowl selection walk and use the money to address other team needs.
Rams Coach Sean McVay Gets Smoked In Face By Own Player
As if the season wasn’t bad enough for head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. McVay had a tough start to his Sunday, taking a hard hit from one of his own players early in the Rams’ Week 12 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jaguars’ Late Gamble Provides Brutal Beat For Ravens Bettors
There weren’t many believers in the Jaguars this week, but they rewarded in a big way with a last-second win over the Ravens. Jacksonville entered its Week 12 matchup with Baltimore as 3.5-point underdogs, only commanding a whopping 9% of bets placed on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. In other words, the betting public was counting on Lamar Jackson and the boys to come away with a win at TIAA Bank Field. Well, they were 14 seconds, a failed two-point conversion, or a Justin Tucker field-goal attempt away. Unfortunately for Ravens bettors, all of those things swung in the direction of the Jaguars.
Bills Dealing With Illness In Locker Room Ahead Of Patriots Game
Nearly a half-dozen Buffalo Bills are unwell ahead of the team’s midweek trip to New England. Five Bills players did not practice Monday due to illness, according to the team’s injury report: safeties Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson, cornerback Dane Jackson, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Quintin Morris.
How Jamie Collins Is Impressing Bill Belichick Despite Not Playing
FOXBORO, Mass. — When the Patriots in early October brought back Jamie Collins for a fourth tour of duty, many viewed the move as a referendum on New England’s linebacking corps and an indication the veteran could see decent playing time. Well, Collins has appeared in just one...
Chiefs Expected to Sign RB Melvin Gordon to Practice Squad
The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign free-agent running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. It felt likely that Gordon would end up somewhere, as it’s clear he still has something left in the tank. The reason for his release by Denver was constant fumbling. In 41 games with the Broncos, Gordon coughed the football up 12 times, including in his final game with the team in Week 11. With an unimpressive and injured Kansas City backfield, Gordon could be in the mix pretty soon.
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to Return to Practice This Week
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) will return to team practice this week, per the team’s Twitter. Dobbins has struggled to stay on the field this season, and it’s worth noting that he is still just 15 months removed from his ACL tear before the start of last season. Head coach John Harbaugh didn’t sound like he’d commit to Dobbins’s status for Sunday, but getting him back out on the practice field is a trend in the right direction. This will be something to keep an eye on as the week progresses.
Hunter Henry Offers Real Insight Into ‘Tough’ Year For Mac Jones
FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s been a weird 10 months for Mac Jones, to say the least. Shortly after he and the Patriots suffered an ugly playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jones watched offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels leave for the Las Vegas Raiders. Then, as the offseason progressed, Jones learned that his second year under center in New England would come under the tutelage of Matt Patricia, a former defensive coordinator, and Joe Judge, a former special teams coach.
How Patriots’ Jahlani Tavai Went From Practice Squad To Contract Extension
FOXBORO, Mass. — Last August, Jahlani Tavai was a second-round draft bust, cast aside by the Detroit Lions halfway through his rookie contract. Fifteen months later, he’s now a building block for one of the NFL’s top defenses. On Tuesday, the New England Patriots signed the 26-year-old...
Matthew Judon Leading Pro Bowl Vote; Can He Avoid December Dropoff?
The NFL released its first batch of Pro Bowl voting totals Monday, and one New England Patriots player sits atop his respective position group. Matthew Judon led all AFC outside linebackers in fan votes with 61,617, with the Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons pacing the NFC with 63,612. Judon’s prominent...
Fantasy Football Week 13 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions
Fantasy football players likely will be looking over their starting lineup ad nauseam in the coming days. Weeks 13 and 14 are make-or-break games for countless fantasy managers, as the start of the playoffs is right around the corner. As such, it’s imperative that you put your best foot forward and assemble the best lineup for the upcoming slate.
Patriots Injury Report: Defensive Back Sidelined With New Illness
The New England Patriots were down a defensive back at their final practice of Buffalo Bills week. Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers sat out Tuesday’s practice with an illness, putting his availability for Thursday night’s game at Gillette Stadium in question. Peppers was seen with a sleeve over his nose and mouth in the locker room Monday. The 27-year-old has played in every game this season, tallying 38 tackles and one fumble recovery.
Colts’ Jeff Saturday Walks Back Defense Of Awful Timeout Usage
The Jeff Saturday era in Indianapolis got off to a hot start, but has slowly wilted over the course of three weeks — just like the Colts’ playoff chances. After opening up his coaching career with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, despite immediately going against his word and swapping starting quarterbacks, Saturday has seen his Colts drop two consecutive games by a total of eight points. First, it was a loss to the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles. Understandable given the way each team has played over the course of the season. Then, it was a loss to the 4-7 Pittsburgh Steelers where Saturday failed to use two of his final three timeouts in a one-score game where his team was driving down the field. Less understandable.
Aaron Rodgers Injury: Latest Update On Packers Quarterback
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers haven’t encountered much good fortune this season, and they caught another tough break Sunday night in Philadelphia. Rodgers, who’s been playing with a broken thumb since October, exited Green Bay’s eventual loss to the Eagles in the third quarter due to a ribs injury. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Rodgers was in enough pain after his team’s 40-33 defeat that a Packers staffer needed to carry the quarterback’s suitcase out of the locker room.
Play to Win! NFL Impact of Analytics?
With 14 seconds remaining in Duval, the Jacksonville Jaguars were an extra point away from producing the first tie in their back-and-forth contest (seven lead changes) with the Baltimore Ravens. Eschewing the nearly automatic PAT, the Jags went for two. They went for the win. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence connected with...
