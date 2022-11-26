Read full article on original website
NFL Rumors: New Details About Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Serious’ Injury
It sounds like Aaron Rodgers will be going under the knife this offseason. The NFL world recently discovered a big reason why Rodgers hasn’t been playing at his standard MVP-caliber level this season. The Green Bay Packers quarterback earlier this week confirmed he’s dealing with a broken thumb on his right throwing hand, an injury he sustained in early October.
Did Robert Saleh Take Dig At Zach Wilson After Mike White, Jets Win?
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had a rough few weeks, and his head coach didn?t make things easier on him. The Jets bounced back from a pair of ugly losses to the New England Patriots with a huge win Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears, 31-10, at MetLife Stadium. They did so behind the arm of Mike White, who was named starter by Robert Saleh after a tumultuous week by Wilson, both on and off the field.
Broncos Season Hits Low With Russell Wilson-Teammate Confrontation
The first 12 weeks of the 2022-23 season have been disastrous for the Denver Broncos, but Sunday seemed to mark a brand new low point. After acquiring Russell Wilson for a boatload of draft picks this past offseason, it was expected the Broncos would be among the contenders in the AFC with the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback under center. Instead, they are 3-8 through 12 weeks and seem to be on a track for more change this coming offseason.
Richard Sherman Ribs Zach Wilson With Tweets During Bears-Jets
Richard Sherman could see a difference in the Jets offense Sunday afternoon. New York received immediate success from Week 12 starting quarterback Mike White, who replaced Zach Wilson after the latter was benched in wake of a dreadful performance in New England. White completed 16 of his 20 first-half pass attempts against the Chicago Bears for 235 yards with two touchdowns. The fifth-year pro also didn’t throw an interception and only took one sack to help New York take a 17-10 lead into the break.
Emmanuel Acho Calls Out Kyler Murray: 'I Can't Stand the Arrogance'
Emmanuel Acho called out Kyler Murray for his postgame remarks after the Cardinals’ Week 12 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Has Career Day At Expense Of Seahawks Bettors
Josh McDaniels appeared to seek out new ways to lose Sunday, but luckily for the Raiders, Josh Jacobs was him. Las Vegas made questionable fourth-down decisions and lacked aggression down the stretch, but its Pro Bowl running back scored a game-winning 86-yard touchdown in overtime to beat the Seahawks in Seattle, 40-34. The win was the Raiders’ second straight in an overtime period.
Lamar Jackson Deletes Insensitive Tweet In Response To Critic
Sunday was a rough one for Lamar Jackson, and the superstar quarterback aired out his frustration on social media. A Twitter user took aim at Jackson after the signal-caller’s underwhelming Week 12 performance at TIAA Bank Field, where Baltimore was upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The critic argued the Ravens should not fulfill Jackson’s reported contract desires and instead let the two-time Pro Bowl selection walk and use the money to address other team needs.
Rams Coach Sean McVay Gets Smoked In Face By Own Player
As if the season wasn’t bad enough for head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. McVay had a tough start to his Sunday, taking a hard hit from one of his own players early in the Rams’ Week 12 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jaguars’ Late Gamble Provides Brutal Beat For Ravens Bettors
There weren’t many believers in the Jaguars this week, but they rewarded in a big way with a last-second win over the Ravens. Jacksonville entered its Week 12 matchup with Baltimore as 3.5-point underdogs, only commanding a whopping 9% of bets placed on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. In other words, the betting public was counting on Lamar Jackson and the boys to come away with a win at TIAA Bank Field. Well, they were 14 seconds, a failed two-point conversion, or a Justin Tucker field-goal attempt away. Unfortunately for Ravens bettors, all of those things swung in the direction of the Jaguars.
Bills Star Pass Rusher Von Miller Reveals Severity Of Knee Injury
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller understands things could be a lot worse, as he avoided a season-ending ACL tear when he injured his knee on Thanksgiving. The star pass rusher will miss Buffalo’s road contest against the New England Patriots on Thursday night, but Miller doesn’t expect his injury to keep him out much longer than that.
Bears WR Darnell Mooney Done for Season
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle) is out for the remainder of the season. It’s another crucial blow to the Chicago offense that seemed to be hitting its stride before Mooney and quarterback Justin Fields went down. The Bears may finish in the cellar of the NFC North, but Fields and the team have shown enough for fans to be excited about heading into next season. Something that will be worth keeping an eye on is if Mooney remains the team’s top option at wide receiver in 2023 or if the front office decides to make moves in free agency or in April’s draft.
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to Return to Practice This Week
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) will return to team practice this week, per the team’s Twitter. Dobbins has struggled to stay on the field this season, and it’s worth noting that he is still just 15 months removed from his ACL tear before the start of last season. Head coach John Harbaugh didn’t sound like he’d commit to Dobbins’s status for Sunday, but getting him back out on the practice field is a trend in the right direction. This will be something to keep an eye on as the week progresses.
Chiefs Expected to Sign RB Melvin Gordon to Practice Squad
The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign free-agent running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. It felt likely that Gordon would end up somewhere, as it’s clear he still has something left in the tank. The reason for his release by Denver was constant fumbling. In 41 games with the Broncos, Gordon coughed the football up 12 times, including in his final game with the team in Week 11. With an unimpressive and injured Kansas City backfield, Gordon could be in the mix pretty soon.
Ravens’ John Harbaugh Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s Profane Tweet
The Lamar Jackson who tweeted after the Ravens’ upset loss Sunday isn’t the Lamar Jackson who John Harbaugh knows and admires. Jackson caught a bit of heat for the way he responded to a Twitter user following Baltimore’s surprising road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a since-deleted tweet, the superstar quarterback used a vulgar and insensitive phrase as he responded to a critic who argued Jackson doesn’t deserve the reported contract he’s looking for.
How Jamie Collins Is Impressing Bill Belichick Despite Not Playing
FOXBORO, Mass. — When the Patriots in early October brought back Jamie Collins for a fourth tour of duty, many viewed the move as a referendum on New England’s linebacking corps and an indication the veteran could see decent playing time. Well, Collins has appeared in just one...
Fantasy Football Week 13 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions
Fantasy football players likely will be looking over their starting lineup ad nauseam in the coming days. Weeks 13 and 14 are make-or-break games for countless fantasy managers, as the start of the playoffs is right around the corner. As such, it’s imperative that you put your best foot forward and assemble the best lineup for the upcoming slate.
Colts’ Jeff Saturday Walks Back Defense Of Awful Timeout Usage
The Jeff Saturday era in Indianapolis got off to a hot start, but has slowly wilted over the course of three weeks — just like the Colts’ playoff chances. After opening up his coaching career with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, despite immediately going against his word and swapping starting quarterbacks, Saturday has seen his Colts drop two consecutive games by a total of eight points. First, it was a loss to the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles. Understandable given the way each team has played over the course of the season. Then, it was a loss to the 4-7 Pittsburgh Steelers where Saturday failed to use two of his final three timeouts in a one-score game where his team was driving down the field. Less understandable.
Deebo Samuel Blasts Former 49er For Perceived Jimmy Garoppolo Slight
The dust has barely settled following Week 12, but it appears the animosity for the 49ers-Dolphins Week 13 matchup is already boiling. San Francisco and Miami hold a slim lead in the NFC West and AFC East, respectively, which makes this Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium an important one for both teams.
NFL Odds: Best Bets For Steelers-Colts ‘Monday Night Football’
With Week 12 of the NFL regular season nearly complete, let’s try to finish strong with the “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts enter as a 2.5-point home favorite, according to the consensus data on the NESNBets.com live odds...
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs 'Hopes' to Play Vs. Chargers
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs “hopes” to play in Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jacobs is dealing with a calf strain and is expected to miss most of this week’s practices, leaving his Week 13 availability in doubt.
