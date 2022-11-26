The Jeff Saturday era in Indianapolis got off to a hot start, but has slowly wilted over the course of three weeks — just like the Colts’ playoff chances. After opening up his coaching career with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, despite immediately going against his word and swapping starting quarterbacks, Saturday has seen his Colts drop two consecutive games by a total of eight points. First, it was a loss to the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles. Understandable given the way each team has played over the course of the season. Then, it was a loss to the 4-7 Pittsburgh Steelers where Saturday failed to use two of his final three timeouts in a one-score game where his team was driving down the field. Less understandable.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO