San Diego, CA

Highlights: Mater Dei Catholic comes from behind to beat Mission Hills 34-29 for San Diego Section Division 1 title game

By Bodie De Silva
 3 days ago

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Mater Dei Catholic captured their second consecutive CIF championship on Friday night, erasing a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat top-seeded Mission Hills, 34-29. The Crusaders drove 83 yards with 1:25 on the clock and capped off the drive with a leaping catch by Jerry McClure in the corner of the end zone with three seconds remaining.

Senior quarterback Dominic Nankil led the way with 305 passing yards and three touchdowns while McClure reeled in 14 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

(Lead photo by Steven Silva)

Check out the full highlights from Friday's game here.

