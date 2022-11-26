Missouri high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 14 Playoffs

Get the latest Missouri high school football scores on SBLive as the MSHSAA playoffs continue

The Missouri high school football state semifinals are here! Week 14 playoff action kicks Saturday (November 26) with huge matchups across the state.

All classes are playing their state semifinals matchups, except for Class 6, which will crown its state champion this week.

You can follow all of this week's playoff action on SBLive Missouri including live Missouri high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Missouri high school football scoreboard and check our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 5 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1 SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Missouri high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

