Wheat Ridge, CO

secretdenver.com

You Can Get Tickets For This Quirky, Camp-y Christmas Adventure In Denver

A six-acre holiday extravaganza that’s taking over Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park is Denver’s campiest holiday tradition. Camp Christmas will be taking place again until December 24th. The campgrounds will be taken over and transformed by artist Lonnie Hanzon for a dazzling experience. Expect a carousel ride, hot cocoa,...
DENVER, CO
ncsha.org

CHFA Announces 2022 Round Two Housing Tax Credit Awards

(DENVER) – Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) is pleased to announce 13 developments will be awarded a reservation of federal and state Housing Tax Credits to support the new construction or preservation of 1,463 affordable apartments. These developments will seek to address various housing needs in Colorado, supporting individuals, families, homeless households, veterans, and adults ages 55 or older, and 62 or older.
COLORADO STATE
myprimetimenews.com

Juniper’s Tequila Lime Salmon Places Second at Chef Challenge

One of the most important questions asked by people who are looking to move into a senior living community is, “How is the food?”,” says Cindy Longfellow, Vice President, Sales and Marketing for Juniper Communities. “For many of us, our day centers around eating and the socialization that occurs at mealtime and in dining rooms. This is especially true in our communities.”
DENVER, CO
myprimetimenews.com

Adams County Government Buildings Will Go to Five-Day Schedule Jan. 1, 2023

Looks To Add Over 100 Employees And Four Locations For New Health Department ~. As of Jan. 1, 2023, Adams County will be opening county buildings on Mondays and resuming a five-day schedule. The updated 2023 building schedule will continue to provide a regular 40-hour workweek for residents and employees, but by opening county buildings on Mondays, residents will have more flexibility to utilize in-person services.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado mountain pass closes for winter, blocking access to popular 14er

Guanella Pass Road, located in the Rocky Mountains of central Colorado, officially closed for the winter on Monday morning. "Guanella Pass Scenic Byway is 22 miles of picturesque views and climbs to above treeline. On it, visitors can see multiple mountain peaks, including Mount Bierstadt, Mount Evans, and Argentine Pass," officials from Clear Creek County said in a news release.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts

The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
FORT COLLINS, CO
horseandrider.com

Equine Strangles Confirmed in Colorado

A horse at a boarding facility in Douglas County, Colorado, is positive for strangles, according to the attending veterinarian. It is unknown whether any other horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Huge water bills in Arapahoe County

One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow …. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow will linger through...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
indenvertimes.com

5 Reasons You Should Consider Remodeling the Bathroom in Your Denver Home

You’re a Denver resident and thinking about renovating your bathroom. Whether you’re looking to save money or another renovation seems better, you might hesitate about doing bathroom renovations. Fortunately, there are five reasons renovating your Denver bathroom will help. Keep reading to find out what they are. 1....
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Here's a look at how much snow Denver will see Tuesday

Here's a look at how much snow Denver will see Tuesday, Meteorologist Travis Michels explains. Here’s a look at how much snow Denver will see Tuesday. Here's a look at how much snow Denver will see Tuesday, Meteorologist Travis Michels explains. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow...
DENVER, CO

