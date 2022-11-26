ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overton, TX

Tornado warnings canceled for East Texas counties

There is a risk for a few strong to severe storms in East Texas Tuesday afternoon into the early evening. Tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds will be possible in any isolated supercells that can develop. Overview. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3...
East Texas man dead after striking tree in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 47-year-old man is dead after a Wednesday morning crash on FM 514 near Yantis. According to DPS, Darryl Johnson, of Yantis, was driving his 2006 Honda Pilot westbound on the roadway in the rain when his car “failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.”
