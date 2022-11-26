Porsha Williams Marries Simon Guobadia In Red Dress She Revealed On Instagram

Image Credit: Bravo

Porsha Williams is married! The 41-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star married Simon Guobadia, 57, in a gorgeous red dress she previously accidentally revealed on Instagram. The beauty shared a few new photos from the epic wedding on Nov. 25, and added an enthusiastic and loving caption to them.

“Mr. & Mrs. Guobadia 🇳🇬🙏🏾❤️The Kingdom Of Benin 🇳🇬 Eseosa 11/25/22 @people Thank you everyone for all of your prayers and well wishes ! We love you for riding with us in this journey called life ! The best is yet to come !! ❤️🙏🏾,” she wrote in the caption for one post.

She used the caption for a second post to share her love for Simon. “My Love now & Foreverrrr !” she wrote. Once the photos went public, her followers couldn’t help but send over their congratulatory messages and compliment the memorable snapshots.

“Wishing you many years of love and happiness,” one follower wrote while another called Simon and the wedding Porsha’s “happily ever after.” A third shared that they “can’t wait to see all the ceremonies and pictures” and a fourth told Porsha that she “deserves the world.”

Porsha and Simon during a previous hangout. (Bravo)

Just a couple of weeks before Porsha and Simon, who have been together since Apr. 2021, got hitched, the former accidentally showed off her red wedding dress hanging on her door by a hanger, in a live video, which can be seen above. She was joined by her sister Lauren Williams during the memorable stream and they were trying on matching black shirts. When Lauren had trouble getting hers on, Porsha laughed and turned the camera toward her at a different angle, and the dress could be seen in the background. Once Porsha realized what she did, she gasped.

“Ahhh! My wedding dress was in the thing!” she exclaimed. “Take it down!” Meanwhile, Lauren could be heard in the background reminding her that she needed help with the shirt situation before the stream ended.