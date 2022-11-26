ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams Marries Simon Guobadia In Red Dress She Revealed On Instagram

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfGx8_0jORUioH00
Image Credit: Bravo

Porsha Williams is married! The 41-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star married Simon Guobadia, 57, in a gorgeous red dress she previously accidentally revealed on Instagram. The beauty shared a few new photos from the epic wedding on Nov. 25, and added an enthusiastic and loving caption to them.

“Mr. & Mrs. Guobadia 🇳🇬🙏🏾❤️The Kingdom Of Benin 🇳🇬 Eseosa 11/25/22 @people Thank you everyone for all of your prayers and well wishes ! We love you for riding with us in this journey called life ! The best is yet to come !! ❤️🙏🏾,” she wrote in the caption for one post.

She used the caption for a second post to share her love for Simon. “My Love now & Foreverrrr !” she wrote. Once the photos went public, her followers couldn’t help but send over their congratulatory messages and compliment the memorable snapshots.

“Wishing you many years of love and happiness,” one follower wrote while another called Simon and the wedding Porsha’s “happily ever after.” A third shared that they “can’t wait to see all the ceremonies and pictures” and a fourth told Porsha that she “deserves the world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvpCY_0jORUioH00
Porsha and Simon during a previous hangout. (Bravo)

Just a couple of weeks before Porsha and Simon, who have been together since Apr. 2021, got hitched, the former accidentally showed off her red wedding dress hanging on her door by a hanger, in a live video, which can be seen above. She was joined by her sister Lauren Williams during the memorable stream and they were trying on matching black shirts. When Lauren had trouble getting hers on, Porsha laughed and turned the camera toward her at a different angle, and the dress could be seen in the background. Once Porsha realized what she did, she gasped.

“Ahhh! My wedding dress was in the thing!” she exclaimed. “Take it down!” Meanwhile, Lauren could be heard in the background reminding her that she needed help with the shirt situation before the stream ended.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Are Married! Inside Their Nigerian Ceremony — the First of 2 Weddings

The couple got married during a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday and will wed again in a second American ceremony on Saturday Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are married! On Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, and the Nigerian-born businessman, 57, wed in a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests. The couple will tie the knot again in an American ceremony on Saturday. "I am ridiculously excited," Williams told PEOPLE ahead of the nuptials....
ATLANTA, GA
Essence

Porsha Williams Reveals Stunning Engagement Photos

The former RHOA star shares picturesque engagement shots as she gets closer to walking down the aisle with her love. Real Housewives of Atlanta alumni Porsha Williams has finally shared engagement photos of getting engaged to businessman Simon Guobadia over a year ago. “👑Mr. & Mrs Guobadia loading… Love wins...
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
People

North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends

North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
The Independent

‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear

Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
People

See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale

In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.  The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
AMY KAPLAN

Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show

Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
265K+
Followers
24K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy