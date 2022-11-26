Read full article on original website
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was sent home from the World Cup on Tuesday for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with coach Rigobert Song. The Inter Milan goalkeeper was “temporarily suspended” from the team, the Cameroon soccer federation said in a statement, and the suspension would cover the rest of the tournament in Qatar. The federation said it had booked Onana a flight back to Milan.
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Rashford dropped to his knees and pointed up to the sky. The England forward had just scored against Wales at the World Cup, starting off a 3-0 victory that sent his team into the round of 16.
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — If it was Gareth Bale ’s final game for Wales, it ended rather unceremoniously. The Wales captain was substituted at halftime of the team's match against England at the World Cup on Tuesday because of a hamstring injury.
BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. team’s victory over Iran at the World Cup on Tuesday was closely watched across the Middle East, where the two nations have been engaged in a cold war for over four decades and where many blame one or both for the region’s woes.
VIZHINJAM, India, Nov 30 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 members of a Hindu group close to India's ruling party have vowed to go ahead with a protest march on Wednesday in support of construction of a port by the Adani Group which Christian protesters want to block for environmental reasons.
HARARE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - It is early morning at a cemetery in Zimbabwe's Warren Park, a few miles west of central Harare, and 19-year-old Lesly Madubeko is drenched in sweat from an hour-long workout.
