Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTBS
Mt. Pleasant is the place to visit for a country-style Christmas
MT. PLEASANT, Texas - This year, Mt. Pleasant, Texas comes to life with Boots and Bells, An Olde West Christmas celebration. It's part of our Spirit of Christmas campaign. Take a horse drawn carriage ride through more than one million lights and enjoy the music, food, and fun of Main Street.
KTBS
Texarkana stores prepare for Small Business Saturday
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Several Texarkana businesses have been preparing for the holiday sales rush of Small Business Saturday. "Harts on Broad" in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas has been opened two years. The shop has three local businesses all under one roof. They've been offering discounts to customers in hopes of drawing...
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: Local Habit Coffee Co.
NASH, Texas - Local Habit exists to spark a revival of local communities and the beauty they inherently possess by bringing people together over exceptional third wave specialty coffee. We want to be a catalyst to open people’s eyes to see the unique gift that is their community. We then...
KTBS
Texarkana nonprofit asks residents to support Giving Tuesday
TEXARKANA, Ark. - After the shopping frenzy of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, non-profits around the globe gear up for Giving Tuesday. It's an opportunity every Tuesday after Thanksgiving to generously give back to organizations in your community that make a difference. Texarkana Resources for the Disabled...
KTBS
Caddo-Bossier agencies team up for Operation Santa Claus
SHREVEPORT, La. - Operation Santa Claus, a combined humanitarian effort between Shreveport Fire and Shreveport Police departments and Town Square Media, kicked off its annual toy drive Monday. The operation is intended to give local underprivileged children a reason to smile by providing new toys for Christmas. The toy drive...
KTBS
Santa arrives to Season of Lights Christmas Light Park
NEW BOSTON, Texas – Santa arrived on Friday to the Season of Lights Christmas Light Park in New Boston, Texas. During the beautiful illuminated drive, guests could stop by at the entertainment center and get a photo with Santa, treat themselves to kettle corn, s’mores and hot chocolate and walk through a lighted maze.
KTBS
Police seek shooter in Texarkana attempted robbery
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for the shooter in an attempted robbery in Texarkana, Arkansas. It happened Saturday evening on East 6th Street, near Grand Ave. Police say the victim was walking down the street when a man in a dark SUV stopped him and tried to rob him at gunpoint.
KTBS
Benton mother pleads to reduced charge in son's death
BENTON, La. – A Benton mother arrested in the 2020 poisoning death of her young son will be sentenced in Bossier District Court early next year after pleading last month to a reduced charge. Courtney Seilhammer, 38, remains in custody following her plea to second-degree cruelty to a juvenile....
Comments / 0