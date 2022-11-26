ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 27

P. M. Barnett
2d ago

My daughter worked at Whataburger and at the end of her shift she would make a patty melt and bring it home for me. No matter if she was on the early shift or closed the place late, I would always get a patty melt.

Reply(1)
6
Jeff Haggarty
2d ago

The burger is still as good, but recently the service has been horrific. You can go there and sit in line for 45 minutes easy. Sometimes a good 15 minutes before the line moves. The food is great but the service and speed lately sure doesn't classify as fast food.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

These are the best Texas peppers: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re into all things spice, you’re probably well-versed in the world of peppers and Texas seems to love the heat from North, South, East and West. We checked out a report from Texas Table Top on the five best peppers in the Lone Star State. “Some like it hot. Others like it hotter. And some adventuresome people like it as hot as they can get it. Peppers are quite popular in the Lone Star State. Partly due to their unique flavors and partly because most of our local cuisines incorporate a Mexican flair, heavy on spices,” the report said.
TEXAS STATE
travelawaits.com

11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Small Texas village ranked among best Christmas towns in America

The Thanksgiving leftovers are all in the fridge, the football stadiums are now empty, and it's time to prepare for Christmas. Texans looking to travel this December to experience the magic of the season should look no further than a small village in the center of the Lone Star State that was just ranked one of best places in the U.S. to experience Christmas.
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy