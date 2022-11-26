My daughter worked at Whataburger and at the end of her shift she would make a patty melt and bring it home for me. No matter if she was on the early shift or closed the place late, I would always get a patty melt.
The burger is still as good, but recently the service has been horrific. You can go there and sit in line for 45 minutes easy. Sometimes a good 15 minutes before the line moves. The food is great but the service and speed lately sure doesn't classify as fast food.
