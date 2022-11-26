College Football: Best week 13 bets

There is money to be won in what is the final week of the regular season

The final week of the college football regular season has nothing but great games on the schedule.

With great games comes fantastic betting opportunities, especially since there are so many rivalry games with conference championship or even playoff implications.

This is the seventh and hopefully best edition of "Borba's Bets". My weekly segment where I search for the four best bets across the college football landscape, and put together what I hope is a winning parlay. If you have been following Borba's Bets you would know that I am good for getting at least half correct, and hold a record of 13-11.

Auburn vs. #7 Alabama Have I learned anything about riding a team in consecutive weeks? No. The Iron Bowl is one of the most intense rivalries in college football, and this season's edition may not be as nationally important as meetings in the past but it could be intense. Last season it took Alabama four overtimes to beat the Tigers who were without Bo Nix, this season the Tigers are without their initial head coach. It is now the Cadillac Williams era, which has been going surprisingly well. I am not calling for the Tigers to upset Alabama who by their standards is having a down year, but I do think the Tigers can cover. Bet: Auburn +22.0 John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Air Force vs. San Diego State This is a matchup between two very stout defenses that have made life difficult for their opponents. Air Force only allows 14 points per game, while San Diego State gives up 20 per game. The Falcons running the triple option is everything that people betting the under love to see. They will have the ball for long periods of time, which make it hard for there to be a lot of scoring. San Diego State has done well lately, but it wasn't against the best teams by any means. I think this game has major under potential. Bet: Under 43.5 Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

#9 Oregon vs. #21 Oregon State This game is make or break for Oregon who needs a win to make it into the Pac-12 Championship. The Beavers finally found their quarterback and are 5-1 under Ben Gulbranson, and will look to contain Oregon's Bo Nix who is one of the hottest quarterbacks in the country this season. The line on this game has changed multiple times, which is worrisome for me but I still think Oregon covers. Bet: Oregon -1 Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK