College Football: Best week 13 bets

With great games comes fantastic betting opportunities, especially since there are so many rivalry games with conference championship or even playoff implications.
This is the seventh and hopefully best edition of "Borba's Bets". My weekly segment where I search for the four best bets across the college football landscape, and put together what I hope is a winning parlay. If you have been following Borba's Bets you would know that I am good for getting at least half correct, and hold a record of 13-11.
J.H. Rose’s girls’ basketball team overcame a slow start and pulled away down the stretch on its way to a 53-36 triumph over visiting Kinston Tuesday night.
A sluggish first half of play saw the Rampants exit with a narrow 17-14 lead. They got into a groove in the third quarter to take control of the game.
The visitors stayed within striking distance in the early portions of the second...
Comments / 0