PETA Slams the ‘Shameful’ National Dog Show and French Bulldog Winner

By Samantha Whidden
 3 days ago
(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Following the National Dog Show on Thursday (November 24th), PETA blasted the event after an NFL player’s French bulldog was dubbed the best-in-show winner.

According to FOX News, the winner was the French bulldog, named Winston. The pup is owned by Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox. The problem that PETA has is that Winston’s breed is prone to breathing issues. This is due to their flat faces. Some even live with brachycephalic syndrome. The animal activists state that the event is “shameful” and said that French bulldogs’ “deformities” are nothing to celebrate.

PETA Senior Vice President of Cruelty Investigations Daphna Nachminovitch shared a statement with the media outlet about the situation. “Setting aside the fact that this is a trade show designed to help promote the breeding and sale of dogs when the country is experiencing a dog overpopulation crisis that results in euthanasia and severely crowded animal shelters, this year’s ‘Best in Show’ is shameful in another respect.”

The PETA VP also stated that in other countries, breeding breathing-impaired breeds are referred to as torture breeding. “Because French bulldogs and other BIBs can suffer from an uncomfortable, debilitating and sometimes fatal condition called brachycephalic syndrome that makes them struggle to breathe, run, play or experience the joys that make a dog’s life worthwhile and make hot weather hell for them.”

PETA is now urging people to not breed or buy any dog that is robbed of a real nose. The organization also accuses breeders of causing the animals to struggle for something “as basic and vital” as breathing.

PETA Also Calls Out Dog Shows For Exploiting Dogs For Profit and Prestige

Meanwhile, PETA wrote dog shows exploit dogs who are often owned by groups of people that want profit and prestige. “For instance, NFL player Morgan Fox, who partly owns the group that handles Winston,” the organization explained. “Noted that he gained exposure from this win, which was broadcast to an estimated 20 million viewers.”

“National Dog Show entices breeders to produce litter after litter in the hope of having a prizewinning dog they can,” PETA stated. “Then profit from by breeding and selling the dog’s puppies. The breeding industry is big business, and as long as there is money to be made by selling, showing, and breeding dogs, greedy breeders will keep on producing more—regardless of how much they cause dogs to suffer in the process.”

PETA also encourages everyone to adopt a dog rather than go to a breeder for their new pets. The organization wrote that those who have a BIB to properly care about them. “Please commit to making his or her life as fulfilling, healthy, and comfortable as you can,” it added. “But pledge never to buy another one.”

