Read full article on original website
Debby Greene
3d ago
Im so sad & sorry this horrible tragedy has happened that lft so many in the home in so hurt & pain & the loss of a loved one..I have you all & your fam & friends in my thoughts and prayers ..😢🙏
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
Married couple found dead in Kingsport, police investigating
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A married couple was found dead by apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday morning, Kingsport Police Department (KPD) investigators say. According to a release from the department, officers were dispatched to a home on Idle Hour Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday in reference to two bodies being found at the residence. The bodies, […]
Man charged with arson, animal cruelty in Jefferson County camper fire
Jefferson County deputies arrested a man after responding to a fire in the Strawberry Plains community that led to the death of a dog.
Juvenile suspected in 2 SWVA Dollar General fires within 2 hours
Police are investigating two different fires at Southwest Virginia Dollar General stores last Friday, and investigators say a juvenile is suspected of starting both.
q95fm.net
Norton Police Found Missing Dickenson County Man Dead
A man from Dickenson County who has been reported missing for the past couple weeks has been found dead. Officials with the Norton Police Department said Jason Keith Mullins was found by officers Saturday afternoon. Norton police have not released where Mullins was found. Mullins was last seen at the...
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Nov. 28, 2016, wildfires tore through Gatlinburg and Sevier County, leaving behind devastation in the days and years after. “It was so smoky; it felt like a heavy fog,” said Gatlinburg Mayor Mike Werner. What followed was 14 people losing their life and destruction...
Police investigating shots fired into Johnson City home
Editor’s Note: The Johnson City Police Department provided further details Monday afternoon regarding the shooting. The story has been updated to reflect that. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City authorities continue to investigate a shooting that occurred at a home on Robinson Drive off John Exum Parkway Sunday night. According to a release from […]
wcyb.com
Fatal shooting in Hawkins County under investigation
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Hawkins County, according to District Attorney General Dan Armstrong. His office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assist the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office with the case. News 5 has asked both the TBI and the sheriff's...
wvlt.tv
New KCHD Senior Director
Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say. The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker could be among the finalists in the prestigious award. Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mayor Mike...
DA’s office requests TBI’s help after fatal Hawkins Co. shooting
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — District Attorney General Dan Armstrong on Monday confirmed that the office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) assistance following a fatal shooting last week. There are limited details available surrounding the exact time and place of the shooting, but Armstrong did confirm that the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) leads […]
FOX Carolina
Hurricane Ridge fire grows to 500 acres, officials say
HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - US Forest Service and North Carolina Forest Service said the Hurricane Ridge fire is 25 percent contained and has grown to 500 acres in the Harmon Den area of Haywood County. Officials said the fire growth was fueled by dry conditions and low humidity,...
Earthquakes shake Northeast Tenn. & Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Two earthquakes were recorded in the region early Tuesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquakes occurred near Rutledge, Tennessee and Cawood, Kentucky. The Tennessee earthquake was recorded at 3:57 a.m. on Tuesday. It was centered in Rutledge, the county seat of Grainger County. The USGS […]
Rescue Squad: Hiker rescued from Laurel Falls
UPDATE: According to an official, John Burleson, from the Carter County Rescue Squad the hiker was located and extracted from the woods. Burleson said that the hiker was well-prepared and was out hiking and camping but suffered a medical emergency while doing so. The rescue squad used all-terrain vehicles and a team on foot to […]
Police: Man shot at pharmacy, shooter arrested
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Officers with the Big Stone Gap Police Department responded to a local pharmacy where a man was reportedly shot in the parking lot. According to a release from Chief Stephen Hamm with the Big Stone Gap Police Department, a man was shot in the parking lot of Economy Drug […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City woman accused of burglarizing vehicle
A Johnson City woman was arrested on Monday after she reportedly stole from a vehicle at a home on West Walnut Street. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Stacey Mayfield was named the suspect to the theft, and investigation revealed she was banned from the property earlier this month.
Kingsport Times-News
Suspect in Big Stone Gap shooting identified
BIG STONE GAP — A Big Stone Gap man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday shooting that left another man injured. Shane Christopher Martin, 31, E. River St., was arrested inside Curklin’s Restaurant in Big Stone Gap before 2 p.m. by town officers and Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies after witnesses directed them to the back of the restaurant.
Crews work house fire in Grainger County
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department and assisting agencies worked a house fire Thanksgiving night. According to the nonprofit agency, responding firefighters arrived to the home and found the garage at the back of the house “fully involved.” Photos shared from the incident show flames and smoke rising […]
5th Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Curt’s Ace Hardware brand continues to grow in the Tri-Cities as the fifth location opened in Elizabethton on Tuesday. The store is located at 1731 Highway 19E. A grand opening celebration was held as the ribbon was cut at the new destination for tools and home improvement supplies. Food City […]
City of Morristown asks residents to take community survey
The City of Morristown 2022 Community Survey is already active and ready for responses
Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
Telford man arrested after standoff with WCSO officers
TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on Wednesday night after a standoff with Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to a release from Keith Sexton with the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a domestic assault on Eden Drive in Telford just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, Darrell Ogg, 59, […]
Comments / 2