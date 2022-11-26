ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man pleads guilty to fatal hit-and-run involving West Jalley teen

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The man suspected of killing a West Jordan 13-year-old riding his bike in April has pleaded guilty to two felony charges. Mason Andrews Ohms, 50, pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony of automobile homicide and a third-degree felony of leaving the scene of an accident involving death on Monday, according to court records.
Charges dropped for 75-year-old woman accused of hiring hit man

SALT LAKE CITY — Charges against a Herriman woman accused of hiring a hit man were dismissed on Nov. 10 after the state’s attorneys were not ready to move forward with a jury trial. Linda Tracy Gillman, 75, had been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation, a...
Patriot Front member pleads guilty to disturbing the peace

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A man accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene City Park will serve no jail time after pleading guilty to disturbing the peace, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Alexander N. Sisenstein, 27, of Midvale,...
Clearfield man faces capital charges in killings of grandparents

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents the day before Thanksgiving is now facing capital murder charges. Jeremy Dwayne Belt, 26, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with two counts of aggravated murder, a capital offense; possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; drug possession, a class A misdemeanor; and assault and criminal mischief, class B misdemeanors.
Teen sentenced in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon

PROVO, Utah — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August. On Monday, Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the 17-year-old to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor’s best interest.
Charges dropped against man who allegedly started Jacob City Fire

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — County attorneys have dropped the charges against the man who allegedly started a 4,000-acre wildfire over the summer. On Monday, Tooele County Attorney’s Office sent a statement to KSL, stating a belief that there isn’t enough evidence to criminally prosecute Gary Carr for reckless burning and reckless endangerment.
Man admits to using Snapchat, driving recklessly in crash that killed 2 BYU students

PROVO — An Orem man pleaded guilty on Nov. 14 to causing the deaths of two BYU students by driving recklessly and hitting their vehicle at nearly 80 mph on a city street. Ceasar Castellon-Flores, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault, all third-degree felonies. The manslaughter charges were initially second-degree felonies, but they were amended as part of a plea deal.
Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. On Friday, police identified the victims as Thomas (Tom) Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85. Officers on Wednesday responded...
State intends to appeal vacated death sentence of Utah man

PROVO, Utah — The state of Utah filed paperwork with the 4th District Court in Provo Monday indicating it intends to appeal the vacated death sentence of a man who has been on the state’s Death Row since 1985. Douglas Stewart Carter remains at the Utah State Correction...
