Man pleads guilty to fatal hit-and-run involving West Jalley teen
WEST JORDAN, Utah — The man suspected of killing a West Jordan 13-year-old riding his bike in April has pleaded guilty to two felony charges. Mason Andrews Ohms, 50, pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony of automobile homicide and a third-degree felony of leaving the scene of an accident involving death on Monday, according to court records.
Charges dropped for 75-year-old woman accused of hiring hit man
SALT LAKE CITY — Charges against a Herriman woman accused of hiring a hit man were dismissed on Nov. 10 after the state’s attorneys were not ready to move forward with a jury trial. Linda Tracy Gillman, 75, had been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation, a...
Man allegedly ‘spit packages of heroin and cocaine’ from his mouth while talking to SLCPD
A Salt Lake City Police Officer arrested a man for suspected drug dealing of multiple types of narcotics on Tuesday, Nov. 22, who was allegedly hiding drugs in his mouth while speaking to police.
Patriot Front member pleads guilty to disturbing the peace
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A man accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene City Park will serve no jail time after pleading guilty to disturbing the peace, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Alexander N. Sisenstein, 27, of Midvale,...
Clearfield man faces capital charges in killings of grandparents
CLEARFIELD, Utah — A Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents the day before Thanksgiving is now facing capital murder charges. Jeremy Dwayne Belt, 26, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with two counts of aggravated murder, a capital offense; possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; drug possession, a class A misdemeanor; and assault and criminal mischief, class B misdemeanors.
Teen sentenced in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon
PROVO, Utah — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August. On Monday, Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the 17-year-old to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor’s best interest.
South Ogden woman arrested for drugs, child endangerment; home condemned
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Ogden mother was charged with new drug counts Monday after eluding police for more than three weeks on warrants charging her with alleged drug possession and child endangerment. Those warrants also led to the woman’s home being condemned...
Charges dropped against man who allegedly started Jacob City Fire
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — County attorneys have dropped the charges against the man who allegedly started a 4,000-acre wildfire over the summer. On Monday, Tooele County Attorney’s Office sent a statement to KSL, stating a belief that there isn’t enough evidence to criminally prosecute Gary Carr for reckless burning and reckless endangerment.
Herriman standoff suspect's father caused deadly hospital standoff in 1991
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect in a recent deadly standoff in Herriman is the son of a man who took over a Utah hospital maternity ward and threatened to blow it up more than 30 years ago, KUTV 2News has learned. Alma Worthington, 38, died Sunday, Nov. 20...
Man admits to using Snapchat, driving recklessly in crash that killed 2 BYU students
PROVO — An Orem man pleaded guilty on Nov. 14 to causing the deaths of two BYU students by driving recklessly and hitting their vehicle at nearly 80 mph on a city street. Ceasar Castellon-Flores, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault, all third-degree felonies. The manslaughter charges were initially second-degree felonies, but they were amended as part of a plea deal.
Police: DUI suspect who hit horse in Spanish Fork parade had BAC 4 times legal limit
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Aman accused of driving under the influence as he steered his car onto the Spanish Fork Parade of Lights route on Saturday allegedly ignored police who told him the street was closed before driving onto the route and injuring a horse. The suspect, identified...
Saratoga Springs woman faces 9 criminal charges after allegedly driving under the influence, fleeing law enforcement, resisting arrest
A Saratoga Springs woman was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 25, after allegedly driving under the influence, fleeing law enforcement and resisting arrest. She is currently facing a total of nine charges.
Man allegedly threatens woman with a razor on JetBlue flight
A Utah man was arrested after allegedly threatening a woman with a straight-edge razor during a JetBlue flight from New York to Salt Lake City on Monday.
False alarm leads to police swarming West Valley City school
Police evacuated a West Valley City school after a false alarm led to reports of shots possibly being fired. However, officials later said a shooting had not taken place and there was no danger.
Provo man takes plea deal, probation for spraying Black Lives Matter protestors in 2020
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Provo man has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault charges this week in Utah’s 3rd District Court after he pepper-sprayed Black Lives Matter protestors in West Valley City in September 2020. Randall Craig Schroerlucke, 46, took a plea deal that saw him plead...
Police confirm no shooting occurred at Granger Elementary; school evacuated after false alarm
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Granger Elementary School was evacuated Monday after police received reports of shots being fired from a 911 call. Shortly after emergency protocols were initiated, the West Valley City Police Department confirmed that there was no shooting at the school. Ben Horsley with the Granite...
Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents
CLEARFIELD, Utah — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. On Friday, police identified the victims as Thomas (Tom) Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85. Officers on Wednesday responded...
State intends to appeal vacated death sentence of Utah man
PROVO, Utah — The state of Utah filed paperwork with the 4th District Court in Provo Monday indicating it intends to appeal the vacated death sentence of a man who has been on the state’s Death Row since 1985. Douglas Stewart Carter remains at the Utah State Correction...
Utah State Prison tower finally demolished after several attempts
After multiple attempts and a lengthy delay, the iconic tower at the old Utah State Prison was finally torn down in a somewhat anticlimactic event in front of several dignitaries and media members.
