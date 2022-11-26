Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Invaluable’: Hugh Freeze retaining Cadillac Williams on Auburn staff
The first staffing decision of Hugh Freeze’s Auburn tenure was a quick decision, but an easy one at that, retaining Carnell “Cadillac” Williams to his staff. The two coaches met Monday evening, and Tuesday morning, ahead of Freeze’s introductory press conference, Williams announced on Twitter that he’d be staying on as Freeze’s running backs coach and an associate head coach.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: The facts — and the future — for Auburn under Hugh Freeze
As Auburn football enters a new era, the program faces a series of obstacles ahead. Auburn athletics director John Cohen finalized on Monday night a divisive hire which brings Hugh Freeze to Auburn as its next head coach. The move was met with both support and derision, stemming from Freeze’s...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika defensive end Brenton Williams commits to Auburn
Brenton Williams and his family moved to the Opelika area from Gary, Ind. when he was 3 years old, and though he had had a college football team to cheer for a few minutes up the road in Auburn, he admitted Monday his college football fandom was to the contrary.
Opelika-Auburn News
Hugh Freeze contemplating turning over play-calling at Auburn
Hugh Freeze has called plays at every one of his stops as a head coach, but he said in his introductory press conference Tuesday that he might “get some help in that” as the Tigers prepare for the 2023 season. “Really, what kind of spurred it on, truthfully,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Report: Hugh Freeze gets Auburn salary averaging $6.5 million per year
Hugh Freeze is coming to Auburn, and he’ll reportedly get a steady pay bump with the move. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Monday that Freeze’s Auburn contract will work out to approximately six years with “an average” of $6.5 million in annual salary, meaning it’ll be about $39 million.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn announces Hugh Freeze as next head football coach
Auburn football has found its next head coach in Hugh Freeze, announcing Monday evening that he’d been hired. Now the 28th full-time head coach in the program’s history, and 30th all-time, Freeze, 53, becomes Auburn’s fifth head coach, interim or otherwise, since 2020. He succeeds interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, who coached the final four games of Auburn’s 2022 season.
Opelika-Auburn News
Hugh Freeze bringing propensity for quarterbacks, potent passing offense to Auburn
Robby Ashford was one of the first Auburn players to make his support for Hugh Freeze known Monday. Before Freeze’s hire had even been officially announced, Ashford took to Twitter. “Let’s get to work,” Ashford said in a tweet. “We’ve got unfinished business to handle.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Former Auburn and Alabama athletes challenge fans to raise money to defeat ALS in the Kerry and Gary Challenge
Auburn and Alabama fans can agree on at least three things: The importance of the Iron Bowl, the benefits of a good challenge, and, often enough, the importance of doing good. If the first two things happen to line up with the last one, so much the better. It’s these...
Opelika-Auburn News
Current, former Auburn players and coaches react to Hugh Freeze hire
Auburn ended its search for its next football coach Monday with the hiring of Liberty's Hugh Freeze. Freeze comes to the Plains after compiling a 34-15 with the Flames the past four seasons, and a resume that extends a decade long as an FBS head coach. Several current and Auburn...
Opelika-Auburn News
Super 7 schedule: Auburn High football boys and flag football girls play for state titles in Jordan-Hare Stadium
Dreams come true Wednesday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Auburn High football team and the school’s girls flag football team both play for state championships Wednesday at the Super 7. This season’s state championships series happens to be rotating to Jordan-Hare, meaning both Tigers teams will be playing for the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Playing for it all: Auburn High takes on powerhouse Thompson in Class 7A title game
For the first time since the championship games were moved to college campuses, Auburn High School is competing for a state title in its own backyard. The Tigers (12-1) take on Thompson (10-3), a team that has won the past three Class 7A championships. Last year, the Warriors took down...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn High girls flag football looks to make history in its hometown
Auburn High School’s girls flag football team is making history in just its second year. The team takes on Oxford in the AHSAA state championship at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. “They’re so excited to play. They’ve worked hard all year and they all earned the right to be there,” said Tigers’ head coach Alison Link. “I hope that they’ll be able to handle it and I believe they will. They actually, I think, do a better job when we have fans to fill the stands. They love having that support behind them.”
Opelika-Auburn News
TO THE TOURNAMENT: Auburn volleyball makes second-ever NCAA Tournament
The Auburn volleyball Tigers have made their mark. Under head coach Brent Crouch, Auburn is headed to the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in program history. Auburn was announced to be part of the field during the NCAA Tournament’s selection show on Sunday night. Auburn will play...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for November 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. Barbara Jean Fust WilkeApril 7, 1938 - November 22, 2022The private burial for Barbara Wilke of Auburn, Alabama, will be at the Whispering Hil…
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
