San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Everything to know about San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners will pound the streets this weekend for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in San Antonio. The 5K and 10K races are slated to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday just east of downtown and the half-marathon and marathon races and expected to start at 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Son’s legacy lives on with nonprofit Conrad’s Smiles, highlighting anoxia brain injury research

SAN ANTONIO – A near-drowning victim at 17 months old lived on to defy the odds, living on to be a 20-year-old pioneer in anoxia brain injury research in San Antonio. The first few months of Conrad Tullis’s life were the only months he spent outside constant care and in a wheelchair, but it certainly was not the most remarkable time in his short 20-year life.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
travelawaits.com

11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

KSAT Community December Town Hall

SAN ANTONIO – Among the takeaways from the past couple of years, selfcare has been a major focus of priority for a lot of us. We’ve learned to give ourselves permission to not be okay sometimes. How we feel is important. Our mood can influence or guide the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio civil rights icon Emma Tenayuca to be honored with street designation

SAN ANTONIO – Local civil rights icon Emma Tenayuca is set to be honored decades after her work and activism in San Antonio. On Monday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo, along with the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute, announced they had recently co-wrote a council consideration request seeking the designation of a Memorial Way to commemorate the Tenayuca’s legacy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 29, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, a new cookbook, a bread pudding recipe, DIY ornaments, and a Mariachi performance. Plus, we give you the first look at “The Nutcracker.”. Julia Rosenfeld tells us about her new cookbook “San Antonio Cooks,” and Chef Pieter Sypesteyn helps us make a mouth watering bread pudding featured in the book.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Children’s Ballet of San Antonio to perform The Nutcracker

SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio will perform The Nutcracker this December. The production will be held on Dec. 9 and 10 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre at 900 E. Market St. Along with the show, a holiday market, festive makeovers, and desserts are available...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

