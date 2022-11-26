Read full article on original website
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lightsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony JamesSan Antonio, TX
In light of Giving Tuesday, I wanted to highlight one San Antonio resident giving generously to help the community. Christopher "Kit" Goldsbury is the wealthiest person in San Antonio and also one of the most generous. So let's take a quick look at his story.
KSAT 12
San Fernando Cathedral Church announces return to full Communion tradition before Christmas
SAN ANTONIO – Sunday marks the first day of Advent, the first of four Sundays before Christmas. It is a special occasion for some because it is the first time at San Fernando Cathedral that many Catholics in San Antonio are being offered the full Blood of Christ Communion during mass since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KSAT 12
Helping local Afghan refugees brings Jewish and Muslim communities together
SAN ANTONIO - – On Giving Tuesday, we think about what we can offer others. 4,500 Afghan refugees who escaped persecution in their country have landed here in the Alamo City. While they work to support their family members here and those still stuck in Afghanistan, money is tight,...
Cibolo — a San Antonio suburb with small town vibes and big city amenities
This Alamo City 'burb has it all, even a farm-to-table restaurant.
Former San Antonio mayor to convert Southside golf course into arboretum
A former San Antonio mayor is leading the change.
San Antonio law firm representing mother of Uvalde shooting victim
SAN ANTONIO — We are learning more about a federal lawsuit filed on Monday as a result of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Numerous defendants are listed including the maker of the gun the shooter used to killed 19 students and two teachers. LM Law Group...
KSAT 12
Everything to know about San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners will pound the streets this weekend for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in San Antonio. The 5K and 10K races are slated to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday just east of downtown and the half-marathon and marathon races and expected to start at 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall.
San Antonio’s Piñata Protest wins $7,000 grant through vote-based campaign
Piñata Protest, known for 'accordion powered Tex-Mex punk,' was the sole Alamo City act in the competition, run by Hopdoddy Burger Bar and music nonprofit Black Fret.
KSAT 12
Son’s legacy lives on with nonprofit Conrad’s Smiles, highlighting anoxia brain injury research
SAN ANTONIO – A near-drowning victim at 17 months old lived on to defy the odds, living on to be a 20-year-old pioneer in anoxia brain injury research in San Antonio. The first few months of Conrad Tullis’s life were the only months he spent outside constant care and in a wheelchair, but it certainly was not the most remarkable time in his short 20-year life.
KSAT 12
Nonprofit needs more donated wreaths for graves at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
SAN ANTONIO – A nonprofit that is involved in laying wreaths on graves at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery is short on donations and as a result, many may not get a wreath this holiday season. David Bolser, the CEO of the nonprofit Senior Veterans Incorporated, said about 80%...
travelawaits.com
11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
KSAT 12
KSAT Community December Town Hall
SAN ANTONIO – Among the takeaways from the past couple of years, selfcare has been a major focus of priority for a lot of us. We’ve learned to give ourselves permission to not be okay sometimes. How we feel is important. Our mood can influence or guide the...
KSAT 12
San Antonio civil rights icon Emma Tenayuca to be honored with street designation
SAN ANTONIO – Local civil rights icon Emma Tenayuca is set to be honored decades after her work and activism in San Antonio. On Monday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo, along with the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute, announced they had recently co-wrote a council consideration request seeking the designation of a Memorial Way to commemorate the Tenayuca’s legacy.
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lights
It's less than a month until Christmas, which means holiday lights are on display around San Antonio. With Thanksgiving over and lights around San Antonio, it feels like Christmas.
KTSA
Man stabbed several times by two women at San Antonio bus stop
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was stabbed several times by two women at a San Antonio bus stop. FOX 29 reports it happened at around 9:30 P.M. Monday at South Zarzamora and Southwest Military. The victim was at the bus stop and arguing...
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 29, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, a new cookbook, a bread pudding recipe, DIY ornaments, and a Mariachi performance. Plus, we give you the first look at “The Nutcracker.”. Julia Rosenfeld tells us about her new cookbook “San Antonio Cooks,” and Chef Pieter Sypesteyn helps us make a mouth watering bread pudding featured in the book.
Texas named worst state for a girl’s night based on safety, costs of drinks, access to five-star bars
Texas ranks dead last on the list due to low safety levels and high overall costs.
KSAT 12
Runners, walkers can get discounts at these San Antonio restaurants, bars for Rock ‘n’ Roll weekend
SAN ANTONIO – Runners and walkers participating in this weekend’s 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in downtown San Antonio can take advantage of a few perks in their preparation and celebration. According to Rock ‘n’ Roll website, participants can show up at...
Almost 40 tenants evacuated from their apartments due to 2-alarm fire
SAN ANTONIO — A fire early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on the northside has displaced almost 40 tenants from their homes. It happened just before 3 a.m. at The Place at Oak Hills apartments off Northwest Military Highway near Lockhill Selma Road. When first responders arrived, they...
KSAT 12
Children’s Ballet of San Antonio to perform The Nutcracker
SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio will perform The Nutcracker this December. The production will be held on Dec. 9 and 10 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre at 900 E. Market St. Along with the show, a holiday market, festive makeovers, and desserts are available...
